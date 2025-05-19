Should Bettors Back Postecoglou to Win in His Second Season?

The Spurs boss claimed he always wins in his second season. Past results back this up, so could bettors find value in backing Postecoglou again?

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side are gearing up for a pivotal Europa League final against Manchester United.

Europa League Outright Market Odds Tottenham 2.10 Manchester United 1.70

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs’ Season on the Line

Tottenham have endured a turbulent season filled with ups and downs. A relentless injury crisis has heavily altered their performances and taken a huge toll on the season.

Postecoglou’s team have struggled to find form throughout the entire Premier League season. They are in 17th place after picking up 38 points from 36 games and conceding 59 goals. This averages out to 1.6 goals conceded per match.

Postecoglou has rested key players in the league, so they are now fully fit for European matches. With no risk of relegation, Spurs have nothing to play for in the Premier League.

Still, they are in the Europa League final, so they have a chance to win a European trophy when they face Manchester United on May 21st.

Spurs finished fourth in the league phase of the tournament, which secured their automatic qualification for the round of 16. From then on, Tottenham had tough encounters with AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt before comfortably beating Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate.

Unlike in the Premier League, Tottenham have played well defensively, with only 13 goals conceded - an average of 0.9 per match. They have kept five clean sheets throughout the competition.

The upcoming Europa League final may be a defining moment for Postecoglou. With the league performances falling short, a chance to secure Champions League football next season will be vital for Tottenham.

Can Postecoglou Win Another Trophy in His Second Season?

Postecoglou won the Australian title in his second full season in charge of South Melbourne and later Brisbane Roar. Postecoglou also won the Japanese league in his second season during his tenure with Yokohama F Marinos.

This theme continued when Postecoglou won the Asia Cup two years after taking over the Australian national team. Postecoglou then won two league titles at Celtic in as many years.

Interestingly, his sides have been given similar odds to come out on top in recent cup finals. For example, Australia’s Asian Cup victory over South Korea and Celtic’s 2-1 Scottish League cup victory over Rangers in 2023 were both hard-fought victories under similar circumstances.

Given the Spurs boss’s success in these situations, there may be plenty of value in backing Spurs to lift the trophy.

Manchester United walk into the final as favourites with most bookies, but they have been just as poor in the Premier League. The Red Devils are winless in seven, and they have conceded six goals in their last two league games.

At odds just above evens, Tottenham offer greater value to win the Europa League final. Given Postecoglou’s incredible second-season record in the past, there’s a strong chance his side could come out on top in this fixture.