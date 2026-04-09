Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune predictions: Top spot to be consolidated

Our betting expert expects the unbeaten Sekhukhune United to continue their remarkable start and register three points in the Limpopo derby.

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Best bets for Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune

BTTS - No at odds of 1.48 on Betway

First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 1.77 on Betway

1x2 - Sekhukhune at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Sekhukhune should win 2-0 against Polokwane City.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After eight games in the Premier Soccer League, Polokwane City will be happy they’re inside the top eight, but they’re certainly in need of more consistency. Having finished seventh last season, they won’t be entirely disappointed with where they are.

Rise and Shine have had a mixed bag of results, winning and drawing three of their eight fixtures. This means they’re eight points off the leaders, who they lock horns with this weekend, with points and bragging rights on the line.

Phuti Mohafe’s men didn’t quite enjoy their National Heritage Day in South Africa, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to newly promoted Orbit College. However, as the old adage goes, form often goes out the window when a Polokwane derby comes around.

Sekhukhune have surprised everyone in the country with their start to life under new head coach Eric Tinkler. Nobody would have predicted that after eight games they’d be top of the league, let alone the only team in the division yet to taste defeat.

A fairytale run, reminiscent of Leicester City, could be on the cards, but Babina Noko is best left to play freely. They rescued a point during the week after falling behind to Chippa United at home.

Bradley Grobler had a chance to claim all three points in stoppage time, but he could not put his spot kick away. Nonetheless, Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their first league defeat of the campaign and Kaizer Chiefs were held, so the hosts are still in pole position.

Probable lineups for Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune

Polokwane City expected lineup: Bwire, Matuludi, Mvundlela, Nkaki, Nkwe, Maphangule, Kambala, Daniels, Letshedi, Dlamini, Tshabalala

Sekhukhune expected lineup: Nsabata, Mkhize, Cardoso, Letlapa, Monare, Mncube, Mogaila, Maarman, Makgalwa, Grobler

A miserly defence and a struggle for goals

Polokwane City haven’t exactly been prolific in front of goal this season. They’ve scored six goals in eight games, averaging fewer than a goal per match. At home, Rise and Shine have only scored in half of their league fixtures.

The hosts failed to find the back of the net in two of their last five outings, but the three times they did score, all came against teams below them in the standings. The problem is, they’re coming up against the most miserly defence in the league.

Sekhukhune have only conceded three in eight games, with just one concession across three games on the road. Only 38% of Babina Noko’s league fixtures since the start of the season have seen both teams wheel away with goal celebrations.

Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.48 on Betway

Measured starts to league games

There’s no denying Sekhukhune’s brilliance this season. They’ve only been on the losing side at half-time on one occasion. Tinkler’s charges have never gone into the break with a deficit away from home.

With five of their eight league games ending all square after 45 minutes (63%), another deadlock here at half-time seems reasonable. The visitors have shown great resilience, often turning games around in the second half to secure the points.

Polokwane have experienced similar half-time results, with six of their eight league games level at the break (75%). Half of those games finished with a point apiece, which could give the hosts some hope of a positive result.

Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Head-to-head record to deliver maximum points

Rise and Shine’s two defeats this season came on the road, which shows their strength when they’re in front of their fans. However, considering this is a Polokwane derby, the atmosphere in the stadium could be evenly split, reducing the home advantage.

Sekhukhune’s impressive form makes them favourites, as they’re unbeaten in 14 of their previous 15 PSL matches. Additionally, they’ve won three of their away games in a row.

The visitors also hold the edge in the head-to-head history, with two wins across the last five, including the last meeting between the clubs. Sekhukhune have avoided defeat in their last five matches against Rise and Shine, which sets them up for another victory on Saturday.