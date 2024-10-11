Poland vs Portugal Predictions: Expect A High-Scoring Affair

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Poland vs Portugal ahead of the Nations League match this Saturday at 8:45 pm.

+

Poland vs Portugal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Poland vs Portugal

Portugal Total Goals: Over 1.5 with odds of @1.72 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the visitors scoring at least twice.

, equating to a 58% chance of the visitors scoring at least twice. Both Teams to score - Yes, with odds of @1.80 on Betway , indicating a 56% chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 56% chance of both sides finding the back of the net. Portugal or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @1.63 on Betway, representing a 61% chance for the visitors to not lose the game and no more than three goals to be scored.

Portugal should be expected to beat Poland with a 2-1 scoreline.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In the vibrant city of Warsaw, the Kazimierz Górski National Stadium will host a high-stakes UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Portugal. Poland’s recent journey in international football has been a tapestry of unmet potential and recurring frustration.

Their 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 performances left fans and analysts alike perplexed, and their recent Nations League performances haven’t helped to dissolve the doubts about the team’s real value.

Portugal arrive in the Polish capital seeking redemption and clarity following a frustrating Euro 2024 campaign. Seen as potential winners, Roberto Martínez’s side struggled with a lack of creativity and cohesion, culminating in a quarter-final exit at the hands of France, albeit after a tense penalty shootout.

Since then, the visitors have won both their Nations League clashes, against Croatia and Scotland, but their overall displays have not been totally convincing.

Probable Lineups for Poland vs Portugal

The probable lineup for Poland in the "system of play."

Skorupski, Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior, Frankowski; Szymanski, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski; Piatek, Lewandowski.

The probable lineup for Portugal in the "system of play."

Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao.

Who’s helping Lewa?

Following Poland’s Euro 2024 elimination at the group stage, former Under 21 coach Michał Probierz has the tricky task of rejuvenating the national team’s fortunes.

Probierz embodies Poland’s hope for a fresh start, with a team that is a mix of the old guard and fresh faces.

Robert Lewandowski, a living legend of Polish football, continues to spearhead the attack. At 36 years old, the Barcelona striker continues to demonstrate remarkable fitness and skill and averages one goal per game (13 goals in total) for club and country this season.

However, the onus is on his supporting cast to relieve him of the unduly burdensome task of carrying the team’s attacking aspirations alone.

Despite recent setbacks, the hosts have shown glimpses of resilience and promise. In their last five games, goals have flowed freely, with four matches seeing over 2.5 goals scored.

However, defensive frailties remain a concern, and these must be addressed if Poland are to compete with Europe’s elite.

Poland vs Portugal Bet 1: Over 1.5 with odds of @1.72 with Betway

Leao urged to take centre stage

Three years older than Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal all-time top goalscorer, remains the central figure of his national side.

Nonetheless, his continued presence in the squad raises valid questions about the balance between venerating legacy and fostering new talent.

While Ronaldo's influence and scoring prowess are invaluable, Portugal's emerging talents, like AC Milan’s left winger Rafael Leão, promise a bright future that can be harnessed with the right managerial approach.

Roberto Martínez, known for his love of attacking football, faces scrutiny after diverting from his principles during Euro 2024. The Nations League offers him a platform to reestablish his tactical identity and build a team capable of capturing silverware, a goal well within reach considering Portugal's depth and talent pool.

In recent fixtures, Portugal’s performances have sparked optimism. Victories over Croatia and Scotland, both by a 2-1 margin, have revived faith in their attacking capabilities.

Yet, their defensive solidity remains an area for meticulous analysis. While formidable at scoring, they have shown susceptibility, conceding goals in crucial moments.

With vulnerabilities in defence on both sides compounded by the presence of world-class attackers, betting on both teams finding the net seems a right pick.

Poland vs Portugal Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.80 with Betway

Hosts’ leaky defence will be under scrutiny

Intriguingly, Poland’s squad includes an exciting young prospect in 19-year-old Maximillian Oyedele.

Born in Salford and developed through Manchester United’s academy, Oyedele’s transition to senior football with Legia Warsaw has been promising. His inclusion signals a strategic shift towards integrating youthful exuberance and fresh energy into a team that desperately needs it.

However, Poland’s defensive backline, having recently struggled, will face a stern test against Portugal’s attacking prowess.

Probierz’s men conceded goals in all their last nine matches, a vulnerability Portugal will aim to exploit.