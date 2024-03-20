Poland vs Estonia Predictions: Poland victory looks likely on paper

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the European Championship playoff semi-final between Poland and Estonia.

Poland missed out on automatic qualification to the European Championship finals after finishing third in their group, four points behind second-placed Czech Republic.

Poland vs Estonia Betting Tips

Total goals - Under 2.5 @ 2.12 with 10bet

Poland to win both halves - Yes @ 2.29 with 10bet

Winning margin - Poland to win by two goals @ 3.65 with 10bet

However, the Eagles still have a chance to make the flight to Germany in June this year, if they can make it past the playoffs.

The 2012 Euros hosts will meet Estonia at the Stadion Narodowy on Thursday night before facing the winners of Wales and Finland for qualification.

Even though Estonia have been playing international football since 1920, they have never qualified for the European Championships with their best attempt being reaching the 2012 playoffs.

The Blueshirts have a mammoth task ahead of them on Thursday but the fact that they beat Poland the last time they met would give them much-needed encouragement.

No goal fest here

Even with captain and top scorer for Poland, Robert Lewandowski leading the line, the White Reds have struggled for goals in the qualifiers.

They scored and conceded 10 goals in their eight group games at an average of 1.25 goals per game. However, they have found the net in every qualifier for this competition.

Poland’s last eight home games in all competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals on the day.

Considering Estonia failing to score in six consecutive group games with the last three having under 2.5 goals, this one may not be a goal fest.

Poland vs Estonia Betting Tip 1: Total goals - Under 2.5 @ 2.12 with 10bet

The elusive taste of victory

In their last six head-to-heads, Poland have come out on top on five occasions. All those meetings have been friendlies but Thursday night has much more riding on it.

Estonia enter this fixture on the back of three consecutive losses and have failed to register a victory in qualifying for the Euros this year.

Thomas Häberli’s men are on a run of losing six matches on the bounce at both halftime and fulltime. Poland could smell blood here to book their ticket to the playoff final.

The hosts are also unbeaten in their last four internationals, making a case for a Polish victory in both halves on Thursday night.

Poland vs Estonia Betting Tip 2: Poland to win both halves - Yes @ 2.29 with 10bet

A concerning trend

While it may be an outside possibility, the Eagles could secure a victory by two goals. Four of their last six internationals ended 2-0, three of those in winning causes (50%).

Michał Probierz’s men will be buoyed by the fact that Estonia have lost their previous six matches in qualifying by at least two goals.

The Blue Shirts’ last three games ended with a 2-0 defeat, a high possibility in Warsaw on Thursday night.