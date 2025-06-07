Understanding the Over/Under 1.5 Goals Bet

Seeing over/under 1.5 goals in bookmakers seems like a complicated term, but this bet is one of the easiest to understand.

Unsurprisingly, it is popular among many bettors because it remains exciting right up until the final whistle. In this guide, we’ll explain what an Over/Under 1.5 goals bet is, how it works, and share some practical tips to help you place smarter bets. At the end, you’ll have a full understanding of it and have full confidence to stake with it.

What Is an Over/Under 1.5 Goals Bet?

With over/under bets, you’re not trying to predict which team will win, but rather the total number of goals scored during the match. You have two options:

Over 1.5 goals : You bet that at least 2 goals will be scored in total during the match.

: You bet that at least 2 goals will be scored in total during the match. Under 1.5 goals: You bet that 1 goal or fewer will be scored in total during the match.

It’s as simple as that — it doesn’t matter who scores, only the total number of goals counts.

How Does the Over/Under 1.5 Goals Bet Work?

The process is straightforward:

Choose a football match you want to bet on.

Analyze both teams’ recent performances, their goal-scoring ability, and defensive strength.

Decide whether you think the total goals will be over or under 1.5, and place your bet accordingly.

Example of an Over/Under 1.5 Goals Bet

You're about to bet on a match between Team A and Team B. After reviewing the stats, you found that:

Team A has averaged 1.2 goals per match in its last five games.

Team B has conceded 0.8 goals per match in its last five games.

These stats suggest the match could be tight. You decide to bet on Under 1.5 goals.

Match Bet Result Team A vs Team B Under 1.5 goals 1–0 ✅ (Win)

Tips for Betting on Over/Under 1.5 Goals

Here are our tips to help you bet wisely and reduce risk when betting on over/under 1.5 goals:

Check team stats , especially the average number of goals scored and conceded per match, both home and away.

, especially the average number of goals scored and conceded per match, both home and away. Consider weather conditions and pitch quality , as these can influence how many goals are scored.

and , as these can influence how many goals are scored. Evaluate current form , including injuries and suspensions to key players.

, including injuries and suspensions to key players. Look at previous head-to-head results between the two teams.

The Over/Under 1.5 goals bet is a great option if you’d rather focus on the total number of goals instead of predicting the match outcome. When placed wisely, this type of bet is both easy to understand and potentially profitable.