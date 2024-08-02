Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Predictions and Betting Tips: The Sowetan Giants to make their mark for the season

We share predictions and betting tips for the MTN 8 quarter-final clash between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

+

After bagging the Nedbank Cup at the tail-end of last season and pipping Stellenbosch to the CAF Champions League post, Orlando Pirates will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tips

Both teams to score

Halftime/ fulltime - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.11 with Betway

The Buccaneers have enjoyed the MTN 8 competition in recent times, winning three of the last four editions with two coming on the bounce.

Jose Riveiro’s men haven’t changed a great deal since last term, meaning the Spanish tactician could make Pirates the first team to win three MTN 8 titles in a row.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United narrowly qualified for this competition, an inconceivable thought during last season when they were in the top four for a large part of the campaign.

Gavin Hunt’s record in top-eight competitions hasn’t been great as he’s only won 16 of 43 matches throughout his career.

However, he did lift the trophy once, in 2016 when his Bidvest Wits side swept aside Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0, something the Tshwane outfit will want to replicate.

Ring rust

While both sides have been playing club friendlies around the world, reaching the ideal competitive levels will take time.

Defences on both sides won’t be at their most efficient as seen in their early preparations for this season. Pirates have kept only one clean sheet in four friendlies, conceding six goals.

Matsatsansta trounced a Botswana XI 7-1, crucially though, shipping in a goal early in the piece in the seventh minute.

Fans of both sides could see their team celebrate the ball smashing the back of the net on Saturday evening at the Orlando Stadium, as they did on the last day of the PSL season.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score

Home dominance

Mabakabaka only lost three league games in their backyard last term as they demonstrated their dominance in front of their home fans.

Jose Riviero’s men took at lead at the break at the Orlando Stadium in 10 of their 15 home games, turning 60% of those into three points.

The Spanish coach boasts a record of only losing one out of 20 knockout games in South African football, a statistic that will provide the home faithful with ample confidence.

If that doesn’t help, perhaps the fact that SuperSport United have only taken a halftime lead in a single PSL fixture out of 15 on the road will encourage them.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates

Goals galore

You wouldn’t associate the PSL with a flurry of goals, but given that it’s the first competitive action that these teams are seeing since May, it may open the floodgates.

Three of the host’s last five football matches have produced more than two goals on the day.

Pirates’ first game in the competition last season saw them put five unanswered goals past Sekhukhune United.

While a repeat may not be on the cards, there could be some goals in this one.