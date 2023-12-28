Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Predictions and Betting Tips: Stellies to end the year on a high

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch.

As the PSL winds down for 2023, Stellenbosch and Pirates will want to stake their claim to fourth spot.

A win for Steve Barker’s men at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night will see them leapfrog their hosts going into the mid-season break.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

Double chance - Stellenbosch/Draw @ 1.93 with Supabets

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.52 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Orlando Pirates/ Draw @ 16.00 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After their triumph in the Carling Knockout Cup and the postponement of their fixture with Sekhukhune United, Stellies should be well-rested with their confidence on high.

The Buccaneers had their six-game unbeaten run in the league end courtesy of a 3-1 loss to Supersport United before Christmas.

As a result, Pirates are just two points ahead of the visitors and their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

Mabakabaka will want to give their fans at the Orlando Stadium an ideal send-off for 2023.

Defensive cracks

In the 14 times that these two have clashed, Pirates have come out on top in 50% of those matches.

However, Barker has done a sterling job at Stellies and transformed his team into a competitive one.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the League Cup champions saw off the Sea Robbers 1-0 while the last time they visited the Orlando Stadium, the away team won by the same scoreline.

This season, the travelling team have only lost twice on the road from their seven fixtures, averaging 1.57 points per game.

The Buccaneers have only tasted defeat once at their fortress this term, to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, their frailties came to the fore last weekend, which is something Barker’s troops can exploit.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Stellenbosch/Draw

A season of striking struggles

Only six teams in the league have a goal-scoring average of more than a goal per game. Pirates and Stellies form part of that group, although their numbers aren’t exactly mind-blowing.

The hosts have netted 17 goals in their 15 fixtures so far with the boys from the Cape finding the net 16 times in their 14 games.

Only two of the last five meetings in all competitions between Pirates and Stellies have had more than two goals.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellbosch Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals with Supabets

Kings of the first half

Jose Riveiro’s men tend to deliver in front of their home fans. Of their 17 goals this season, 11 have been at the Orlando Stadium where they snatched the lead in six of their seven home fixtures.

At the break, Mabakabaka led in five of those, only conceding one equaliser this term.

Stellies have allowed their opponents to score first on three of their seven away occasions and were on the losing side going into the break just as many times.

Of the three times they’ve surrendered the lead, Barker’s men equalised once.