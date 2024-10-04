Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates set to make history on Saturday

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for the MTN 8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch.

The first piece of silverware is up for grabs in the South African football season and you wouldn’t have guessed against Orlando Pirates making a play for it.

The Soweto giants have already won four knockout trophies under this manager, including winning the MTN 8 in two consecutive seasons.

They’re on the brink of making history if they can see off the threat from Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

Steve Barker’s men won’t simply lie down and allow Pirates to dominate. They will be hungry for more after bagging their first trophy last season in the form of the Carling Knockout Cup.

It’s been said that Stellies can play with the big boys in the PSL this term, especially after their successful foray into Africa.

The Winelands outfit made it to the final the difficult way, by seeing off the league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nobody can question their spot in the final two of this competition and their recent head-to-head form against Pirates suggests this one could be closer than we expect.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates clean sheet

Under 2.5 goals

Match result - Draw @ 3.19 with Betway

Solid at the back

Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates have grown into a serious outfit. Their form this term has been incredible and they’re currently on a six-game winning run.

The Buccaneers haven’t tasted defeat in their last 10 games and that’s primarily due to their solid defence. They’ve kept seven clean sheets in their last nine fixtures.

They haven’t conceded for three games in a row and the return of the influential Olisa Ndah to the defence will enhance their resistance on Saturday.

Deano Van Rooyen is cup-tied so he can’t face his former side but the Sea Robbers have enough at the back to keep their opponents at bay in Durban.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates clean sheet

A tight affair

This fixture will be an exciting one as both teams started reasonably well in the PSL. While Pirates demonstrated excellence in defence in recent times, so has Stellies.

Steve Barker’s troops have kept clean sheets in six of their last nine games. Only one of their previous five matches ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Three of Pirates’ last five competitive fixtures produced fewer than 2.5 goals on the day. With two tactically astute coaches on either side, this final will be closely contested.

Neither coach wants to be the one to lose the first trophy of the season, so we could see a more cautious approach from both ends.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Stalemate in regulation time

These sides boast excellent defences, which will take a while to break down. Pirates can be held back as SuperSport United and Cape Town City did earlier in this competition.

Two of the last three finals produced stalemates after 90 minutes, with both ties going to extra time and then penalties.

It appears when two heavyweights clash on this stage, it tends to end in a draw after 90 minutes.

Last year, Pirates saw off Sundowns after a 90-minute draw, which isn’t a far-fetched prediction for Saturday’s final.