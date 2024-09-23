Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to break Polokwane’s 100% record

Our predictions and tips for the midweek PSL clash between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City, including 3.25 odds on the host’s highest-scoring half.

+

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates’ continental duties were completed with aplomb as they exacted revenge on Jwaneng Galaxy with a 1-0 win in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The victory ensures the Buccaneers are in the competition’s group stage for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.15 with Betway

Match result and totals - Orlando Pirates & over 2.5 goals @ 2.60 with Betway

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - first half @ 3.25 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, their focus now turns to the Betway Premiership where they welcome Polokwane City to the Orlando Stadium on Heritage Day in Msanzi.

Rise and Shine currently have a 100% record in the PSL and are second in the table, but only on goal difference.

Phuti Mohafe’s charges must turn around their recent fortunes against the Sea Robbers if they’re to consolidate their position in the league standings.

However, the coach will be pleased with what he’s seen from his troops so far, especially from Bafana star, Oswin Appollis.

A fixture with a history of goals

This fixture has produced goals from both sides on eight of the last 10 occasions. The previous five head-to-heads delivered 16 goals in total, an average of 3.2 goals per game.

Both sides have enjoyed excellent starts to their respective seasons, making this meeting an exciting one to unfold.

Rise and Shine have struck four goals from their two league games so far while the hosts also netted twice in their solitary PSL fixture.

With the form both teams are in, there’s likely to be goals from either side on Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.15 with Betway

The streak to continue

The difficulty for Phuti Mohafe is convincing his troops that they have what it takes to overturn the Pirates juggernaut.

Jose Riveiro’s men last suffered a loss to Polokwane City in 2014, enjoying a 14-game unbeaten streak against the visitors.

Half of the matches in that sequence ended in victory for the home side and considering their hot form, they could likely break the visitor’s 100% record here.

Interestingly, this fixture tends to produce goals. Three of the last five clashes ended with more than 2.5 goals being scored, a huge possibility this Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Match result and totals - Orlando Pirates & over 2.5 goals @ 2.60 with Betway

Making early pressure count

Pirates have already played eight competitive fixtures this term, including the MTN 8, the CAF Champions League and the Betway Premiership.

The Buccaneers scored 13 goals in that run with nine of those arriving in the first period.

Last season, they scored in the first half in 73% of their league games at the Orlando Stadium.

Riveiros’s men tend to capitalise on early pressure, especially against an opponent who has never beaten them in their backyard.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 3: Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - first half @ 3.25 with Betway