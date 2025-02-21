Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Predictions and Betting Tips: A dish of retribution on the agenda for the Sea Robbers

Our betting expert shares predictions for the weekend’s match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City, including 4.40 on the winning margin.

+

While all other Betway Premiership clubs were in action in midweek, Pirates’ clash with Golden Arrows in KZN was postponed due to inclement weather.

Crucially, it gave Jose Riveiro’s men an additional few days off before resuming league duties when they host Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After losing the reverse fixture 1-0, Pirates will want to settle the score with the Mother City club and return the favour this time around.

When Muhsin Ertugral took over from Eric Tinkler as Cape Town City interim coach, he swept both Sowetan giants aside 1-0 in back-to-back games.

Since then, it’s gone pear-shaped for the Citizens who desperately need to start climbing the PSL table if they’re to secure a top-eight finish this season.

They’re currently 10th but have played at least two games more than the teams around them, making their task all the more difficult.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Halftime/ fulltime - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates @ 2.16 with Betway

Orlando Pirates highest-scoring half - second half @ 2.50 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by two goals @ 4.40 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Lightning unlikely to strike the same place

Cape Town City did the impossible earlier this season and defied the odds to beat Pirates. However, their away form suggests a repeat isn’t likely this weekend (W1, D1, L7).

Conversely, Pirates have only lost once at home in the league, winning the other seven, indicating just how difficult it is to beat them in Orlando.

From their eight home games, the Buccaneers led at the break on three occasions (38%), converting all into fulltime victories.

Meanwhile, City’s away form has been so dire - they’ve played nine games on the road, six of which they lost at both halftime and fulltime - making a case for a similar outcome here.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates @ 2.16 with Betway

Second-half plunder

Riveiro’s troops are the league’s second-highest scorers with 26 goals in total, 17 (65%) of those arrived after the break.

Mabakabaka tend to ease their way into the game although scoring early isn’t ruled out since they scored three goals inside the first 15 minutes of all their PSL matches this term.

In the comforts of home, their scoring rate in the second half increases to 68% or 13 of 19 goals.

Pirates can pile the pressure on City in the second period. There’s not much separating the visitors’ concessions as they shipped nine goals in the first half and seven in the second.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates highest-scoring half - second half @ 2.50 with Betway

Continuing the trend

The Sea Robbers won five of the last 10 head-to-heads with Cape Town City (L2, D3). Interestingly, four of those five wins came by a two-goal margin, all of which ended 2-0.

They’ve only won by that margin once in the league this season at home but the visitor’s recent away record suggests there’s a possibility of a repeat.

City’s last three defeats in the PSL were by a two-goal margin, all of them ending 2-0 to the opponent.

There’s a major chance for Pirates to walk away from this weekend with a victory by the same margin.