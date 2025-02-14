Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Predictions and Betting Tips: The Buccaneers targeting a third Nedbank Cup title in a row

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Baroka FC’s trip to Orlando Pirates this weekend in the Nedbank Cup.

+

After their humbling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, Orlando Pirates will be smarting and eager to put that result out of their collective minds.

You’d have to feel a little for Baroka FC who must now make the trip from Limpopo to the Orlando Stadium where a wounded animal awaits.

Jose Riveiro’s side have come to be known as cup specialists, winning five trophies under the Spaniard. This competition offers them another chance to make history.

They have been kept away from the PSL sides in the draw and must deal with National First Division outfit, Baroka FC.

The travelling party will take heart from the fact that PSL new boys Magesi FC knocked Pirates out of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup earlier this season.

A good omen for Joel Osutha’s charges is that the minnows went on to lift the trophy at the end of last year, which would be a dream for the Motsepe Foundation Championship team.

Penetrable defences

The Sowetan giants usually boast a solid defence but as of late, they’ve been easily breached, especially with crucial injuries at the back.

Pirates only kept one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions with the visitors sharing the same statistic.

The Bakgakga (27) have the second-best defence in the first division, with only Leruma United conceding more (29).

However, at the top of the pitch, it’s been going swimmingly as they’ve netted 26 goals in 18 games to boast the third-best attack after Hungry Lions and log leaders, Durban City.

Scoring an average of a goal per game on the road in the league, Baroka can penetrate the Pirates backline on Saturday afternoon.

Ghost of Pirates’ past

Despite Baroka being on a run of one defeat in their last nine games in the championship, they are winless in their previous four consecutive games.

Their only victory in their last five games was in this competition against Umvoti in the previous round. They’ve also conceded three or more times in three of their last five (60%).

Meanwhile, the hosts were on a five-game winning run before Sundowns brought that to a screeching halt last weekend.

However, in their last six head-to-heads, Mabakabaka won once with the rest being draws. Bear in mind those fixtures were before 2022 and Pirates are a different prospect today.

A menace at home

The Sea Robbers are extremely difficult to contain at the Orlando Stadium. They are efficient in front of goal, scoring 19 in only eight PSL home games.

Riveiro’s troops are averaging 2.38 goals per game in their backyard and could put Baroka to the sword on Saturday, especially to exorcise those Sundowns demons from last week.

Two of their seven league wins came by a margin of three or more goals. However, they will be looking at Baroka shipping six goals in their last two as motivation to open the floodgates.

In this competition, Pirates have scored a minimum of two goals in their previous six fixtures.