Bundesliga top four odds: Who to back as four sides battle for two spots

Hoffenheim and Stuttgart hold third and fourth as things stand, but RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen aren’t far behind. It's going to be thrilling.

Bundesliga top-four race Odds Hoffenheim 1.30 Stuttgart 1.80 RB Leipzig 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen 3.25

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Have you heard about Betway?

Check out our promotions guide to find out more about South Africa’s best betting sites!

Find out more about South Africa best welcome bonuses.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Hoffenheim

Christian Ilzer has done a brilliant job with Die Kraichgauer. Their top-four odds reflect that. Yet, their form has dropped off slightly recently, having won only one of their last four matches. Defeat at home to St. Pauli was particularly disappointing, and they need to get back on track.

Ilzer’s men still have to face four of the current top six this season, so their fate is in their own hands. It won’t be easy, but their defensive strength has been a real plus point. This weekend offers them a big chance to bounce back against bottom-dwellers, Heidenheim.

They’re in a good position at present, but they could drop off in the coming weeks.

VfB Stuttgart

Fourth-placed Stuttgart are another side enduring a patchy spell of form. They are battling on multiple fronts, so it’s understandable their form has fluctuated. A big 4-0 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday has likely given them a huge boost.

Sebastian Hoeness and Die Roten have some tough games ahead, but they possess real quality. Their remaining fixtures against Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig and Leverkusen are likely to determine their top-four fate. With Europa League commitments looming, fatigue could become an issue for the men from Baden-Württemberg.

While questions remain about their squad depth, we still expect Die Schwaben to secure a top-four finish.

RB Leipzig

Die Rotten Bullen got back to winning ways over the weekend after draws with Wolfsburg and Dortmund. With only four victories in 2026, Ole Werner’s men aren’t exactly setting the Bundesliga alight. However, they remain unbeaten in their last four league matches. As things stand, they’re two points behind Hoffenheim and Stuttgart and will fancy their chances.

A run of nine wins in 12 games between August and December got them off to a fantastic start. However, they’ve faltered since the turn of the year, and hopes of a Champions League finish are fading. Injuries to players like Peter Gulacsi, Xaver Schlager and Assan Ouedrago haven’t helped. They probably won’t be back anytime soon.

At full strength, RBL could mount a serious challenge. However, with their current injury problems, achieving that now seems a tall order.

Bayer Leverkusen

Kasper Hjulmand has done a fine job turning things around in Leverkusen since taking over. A horrible start saw Erik ten Hag fired. However, they’re unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions. Victory over Hamburg on Wednesday saw them go nine points clear of seventh, so a European spot is almost guaranteed now.

Having reached the UCL Round of 16 this season, they will be keen to return to Europe’s top table once again. With the quality they have available, and success in their recent history, we expect a strong finish from Die Werkself. If, as expected, Arsenal end their continental campaign this month, Leverkusen’s top-four chances would likely improve even further.

Leverkusen look like good value as the business end of the season approaches. They could slip into the top four.

+