Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions: City on a roll

The Cityzens are in great form at the end of 2025, and they should have too much firepower for the Tricky Trees.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City

Goalscorers Prediction - Man City: Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 to Fulham on Monday night, ending their recent winning streak. Prior to that, a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur was their sixth win in eight games across all competitions. Sean Dyche has significantly improved the team's performance. However, they now face their toughest task in months.

Manchester City are in excellent form. They’ve won seven consecutive games, including five in the Premier League, and are scoring plenty. They secured their third consecutive clean sheet when they defeated West Ham United 3-0. So, Arsenal will be looking over their shoulder.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: John Victor, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Reijnders, Gonzalez; Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Foden; Haaland

Victory on the road

Given their current form, it is difficult to see anything other than a Manchester City win when they visit the City Ground. However, the Cityzens are without Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri, as they are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Additionally, the likes of John Stones, Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb, and Rodri are recovering from injuries.

Despite these absences, Pep Guardiola’s side have performed well recently and will be confident of victory. As for Forest, they’ve lost Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly to the AFCON, while players like Ola Aina and Chris Wood are doubtful due to injury. The hosts certainly don’t have the same level of squad depth as their Lancashire counterparts.

Therefore, an away victory for City is likely, who are clear favourites. They’ve got form on their side, and their confidence is currently very high.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Bet 1: Manchester City to win at odds of 1.60 on Betway

A clean sheet for the visitors

The Cityzens are defending well in addition to scoring goals, which is another key factor. In fact, four of their last five games across all competitions have resulted in clean sheets. Only two teams - one of which was Real Madrid - have scored against them in December.

Meanwhile, Forest have failed to score in three of their last five Premier League fixtures, and it’s happened in four home games in 2025/26. The visitors are proving difficult to score against and challenging to defend against - so it could be a long afternoon for the hosts. Therefore, another shutout is expected for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Looking past Haaland for better value

Erling Haaland is evidently the most likely goalscorer for City, and the most likely in the score/assist market. However, there’s not much value in betting on him during his impressive run of scoring 19 goals in 17 league games, so it’s worth considering other players. The natural choices are Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, as both have shone for the Cityzens lately.

However, the best choice would be Foden. Including his efforts at the Club World Cup, the England international has recorded 18 G/A in 27 games for his club. Seven of them came in his last five league outings, as well.

Guardiola isn’t likely to make many - if any - changes to the side that beat West Ham, so Foden will likely play again. With the attacking talent available to the away side, Forest will have a difficult game, and Foden will be eager to perform.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Bet 3: Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 1.95 on Betway

