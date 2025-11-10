Nigeria vs Gabon predictions: The Super Eagles expected to soar

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to squeeze past Gabon and book a space in the playoff final this weekend.

Best bets for Nigeria vs Gabon

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Gabon

Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Gabon: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Nigeria received a major boost in their bid for automatic qualification after FIFA deducted three points from Group C leaders South Africa. However, it ultimately wasn’t enough as Bafana Bafana sealed their place at next year’s tournament with a final-round victory over Rwanda.

However, the Super Eagles still have a chance to book their place on the plane to North America — though their route is far more complicated. Eric Chelle’s men are one of the four best second-placed teams across the groups and will now compete in a mini tournament.

The semi-finals and final are to be held in Morocco, so there’s no home advantage for any of the teams. Nigeria need to first overcome Gabon before potentially meeting either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

Only the winner of the final progresses to the inter-confederation playoffs scheduled for March next year. Nigeria hope to be one of the two teams to qualify for the global showpiece.

Gabon hope to do the same, having impressed in recent internationals. Coach Thierry Mouyouma announced a strong squad capable of matching the Super Eagles. The Panthers missed out on automatic qualification by just a point.

However, they have been impressive on the continent and will certainly take the fight to Nigeria, especially considering what’s at stake.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Gabon

Nigeria expected lineup: Okoya, Fredericks, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon, Osimhen, Lookman

Gabon expected lineup: Mbaba, Averlant, Manga, Onfia, M’Bemba, Lemina, Kanga, Ndong, Obiang, Bouanga, Aubameyang

A difference in quality

Nigeria had a disappointing qualification campaign, but they only lost one of their 10 matches in Group C. The same can be said for Gabon, who also suffered just one defeat across their qualifying matches.

Both sides are in decent form, having won four of their last five outings and registering one stalemate. It seems difficult to separate them on paper, but Gabon have struggled against more formidable opponents.

For context, Nigeria are ranked 44th in FIFA’s latest world rankings, while Gabon are down in 77th. That major gap highlights the difference in overall quality between the two.

There haven’t been any recent clashes between the nations, with the most recent dating back to 2005. Still, with the depth and talent the Super Eagles have all over the pitch, they should prove to be too strong for their opposition.

Nigeria vs Gabon Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.76 on Betway

Attacking options from both nations

While Gabon are unlikely to overcome an African giant like Nigeria, they have enough to cause them some issues. With captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line, he remains a constant threat in the final third. He’s also assisted by Denis Bouanga.

On the other hand, Chelle has Victor Osimhen at his disposal, who has recently scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League. Two of Nigeria’s last three outings saw both teams find the back of the net.

Gabon, meanwhile, have seen both teams score in just one of their last five outings, but they only kept a single clean sheet during that stretch. Mouyouma’s charges scored 10 goals in their last four World Cup qualifiers, averaging 2.5 goals per game.

That indicates that Nigeria won’t have it all their own way on Thursday. The Panthers have enough firepower to inflict damage on the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Nigeria vs Gabon Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.24 on Betway

Squeezing out a victory

With a place in the final at stake, neither team wants to easily give up their spot. As a result, this could be a close encounter, potentially decided by a single goal. Nigeria have shown they can grind out a result when needed.

Two of their last four games ended in a victory by a one-goal margin. They beat Rwanda and Lesotho by a single goal. Meanwhile, the last time Gabon lost a game, they were defeated by a solitary goal in a friendly international against Niger.