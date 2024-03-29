Nice vs Nantes Predictions and Betting Tips: Nice to make a play for Champions League qualification

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Sunday afternoon’s Ligue 1 clash involving Nice and Nantes, including 4.40 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

With 24 points up for grabs in the remainder of the Ligue 1 season, Nice require as many as possible to secure passage to the Champions League next term.

Currently, the Eaglets are fifth and in the Europa League spot but only behind fourth-placed Lille on goal difference going into this weekend.

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tips

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Nice @ 3.40 with Betfred

Winning margin - Nice to win by two goals @ 4.00 with Betfred

First goalscorer - Terem Moffi @ 4.40 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The hosts have several sides breathing down their necks, waiting for them to slip up and swoop into European qualification, so dropping points at this stage isn’t an option.

They entertain Nantes on Sunday afternoon at the Allianz Riviera, which should be a relatively easy task on paper.

The visitors are sat 16th on the standings, the relegation-promotion playoff spot - a position in which they wouldn’t want to finish the season.

The Canaries still have time to climb the table as they have 25 points and are just a point away from guaranteed safety.

Antoine Kombouaré’s side have actually won more games on their travels this term (H3, A4) and will fancy their chances at Nice on Sunday afternoon.

Tiring minds near the final whistle

Both teams enter this matchday in poor form, winning only one of their previous five games in all competitions. However, Nice’s victory came the last time out away to Lens.

Nice are generally slow out the blocks drawing 58% (15) of all their Ligue 1 fixtures this term at halftime while the visitors have been all square at the break in 62% (16) of their games.

The Eaglets have demonstrated the will to win matches as they converted eight of those halftime draws into victories, scoring 67% (18) of their total goals after the restart.

Meanwhile, the Canaries have lost nine of their halftime draws, indicating their dwindling concentration towards the end of the match.

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Nice @ 3.40 with Betfred

A growing trend

Nantes have shipped 41 goals this season - only Clermont and Lorient conceded more. They’ve been beaten by two goals in their previous three Ligue 1 fixtures.

While Nice’s most popular win margin at home has been by a single goal this term (4), they have won just one less game at home by two goals (3).

Kombouaré’s men have lost 15 games this season, eight of those have been by a two-goal margin, a likely outcome on Sunday afternoon.

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Nice to win by two goals @ 4.00 with Betfred

Coming to form

Terem Moffi is the leading goalscorer for Nice in Ligue 1 with nine goals in this campaign. He was on target the last time out against Lens where he grabbed a brace.

The Nigerian forward has three goals in three league games but has interestingly scored the opening goal in two of his previous three Ligue 1 fixtures.

With the form he’s currently in, Moffi is likely to breach the Nantes defence first at the Allianz Riviera.