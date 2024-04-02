Newcastle vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Everton to break unwanted record

Predictions and betting tips for the Premier League match involving Newcastle United and Everton, including 4.60 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

After coming from behind to win a pulsating weekend date with West Ham United, Newcastle have kept their qualification hopes for Europe alive.

The Magpies rallied from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and peg back the Hammers on the league standings, as they are eighth and a point behind the London outfit but with a game in hand.

Newcastle vs Everton Betting Tips

Newcastle over 2.5 goals @ 2.20 with Betfred

Anytime goalscorer - Harvey Barnes @ 2.30 with Betfred

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Newcastle @ 4.60 with Betfred

Incidentally, they entertain Everton on Tuesday night who were their opponents the last time that Newcastle won a game from being two goals down, back in 2019.

Victory at St James’ Park against the Toffees would ensure that Eddie Howe’s men are still in the conversation for European football next year, a finish that would please the fans.

Meanwhile, Everton were the architects of their own downfall against Bournemouth at the weekend where they conceded a late own goal to surrender a point.

It was the fourth injury-time goal they’ve conceded in as many games, costing them four points and leaving the Merseysiders 16th in the table and three points clear of relegation.

Everton have now gone 12 Premier League games without a win, a record they equalled with the 1994/95 team and it seems as if Newcastle will ensure they break it on Tuesday.

A developing trend

The firepower at Newcastle is clear for all to see. The Tyneside outfit netted 63 goals all season, level with champions Manchester City and only less than Arsenal and Liverpool.

Most of those goals have come at home (38), where they currently average 2.53 goals per game. They’ve scored more than two goals in 47% of their league fixtures this term.

Everton’s defence hasn’t been the worst this season with only Arsenal, Liverpool and the two Manchester sides conceding fewer than the Toffees.

However, Sean Dyche’s men conceded at least twice in three consecutive games and five times in their last seven outings.

Newcastle vs Everton Betting Tip 1: Newcastle over 2.5 goals @ 2.20 with Betfred

Back with a bang

With Anthony Gordon seeing red at the weekend, he is set to miss out against his former team while Miguel Almiron seemed to pull up after coming on as a sub on Saturday.

As a result, Harvey Barnes is certain to get the nod from Howe to start against Everton. Barnes was the catalyst for that extraordinary comeback win against West Ham.

The English winger has battled with injuries of his own this season but after scoring a brace the last time out, Barnes will be a threat to the Evertonian defence.

Newcastle vs Everton Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Harvey Barnes @ 2.30 with Betfred

Resilience and determination

Newcastle are on course to win their fourth successive home game against Everton for the first time this century. Considering the visitor’s poor form, it’s almost a certainty.

However, they may have to work for the points as the Toffees have kept level with their opponents in nine of their 15 away dates this term (60%).

Of those nine halftime draws, Everton have gone on to lose three. Meanwhile, Newcastle also have a high draw percentage at halftime when playing at St James’ Park (53%).

But the Magpies converted five of their eight halftime draws into victories. Their resilience and determination were on display at the weekend where three goals came after the 76th minute.

Newcastle vs Everton Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Newcastle @ 4.60 with Betfred