Newcastle vs Chelsea Predictions: The race for Champions League heats up

Our expert offers Newcastle vs Chelsea predictions for the Premier League clash at St James’ Park. Goalscorer and halftime results have great value.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Newcastle vs Chelsea

We predict Newcastle to win 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Newcastle were expected to drop in form after winning the Carabao Cup. However, they have continued to play well and are still pushing for a Champions League spot.

The Magpies have a chance to put some distance between themselves and the teams behind them when they play against Chelsea at St James’ Park on Sunday. Even though both of them are level on points and goal difference, Newcastle are slightly ahead of the Londoners as they’ve scored four more goals.

Although Chelsea started their season strong under Enzo Maresca, they lost some momentum later on. However, it seems that they’ve recovered and are performing like they did early in the season. Also, they’re nine points better off than they were at this point last year.

A top-five finish and a trophy would count as a successful season for both these clubs, which is why their match on Sunday will be intense.

Probable Lineups for Newcastle vs Chelsea

Newcastle Expected Lineup: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno G, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Isak Set to Strike

Alexander Isak has been vital for Newcastle United this season. He has netted 23 league goals and is just five behind the Golden Boot leader, Mo Salah. Isak’s goals make up 35% of the club’s total goals this season. This indicates how important he is to the Magpies’ attack.

He also enjoys playing against Chelsea, as he’s scored in each of his last three games against them. Therefore, Isak is likely to find the net at some point during the match.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak 2.03 with Betway

A Match That Can Go Either Way

Newcastle are on a five-game win streak at home and have scored in each of their last 11 games at St James’ Park. Moreover, over 2.5 goals have been scored across those matches. That is something that Chelsea will want to take advantage of.

The Blues have beaten league champions Liverpool 3-1. Therefore, they can get one past the hosts if they keep that form in this game. However, they were defeated in their previous two league visits to the North East. Still, they have beaten Eddie Howe’s men in the last two immediate league fixtures.

The match can go either way. However, our experts predict that both teams will score.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Double chance & BTTS - Newcastle/ Chelsea & Yes 2.12 with Betway

Close but Exciting

This match is likely to be close but exciting since it is important and there are few matches left in the season.

Their last seven Premier League head-to-heads ended in a draw at halftime. Newcastle have only drawn against Manchester United (W12, L4) at halftime across their 17 home games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have drawn six away from home at halftime, lost six, and won just five. Their overall away form shows that they may struggle in the first half. However, they could improve later in the game.