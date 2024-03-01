Newcastle United vs Wolves Predictions: Mid-table clash can go either way

Check out our predictions and betting tips for Wolves’ visit to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, including 1.80 odds on the goal difference.

Nobody needed a win during the week more than Newcastle. After their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Arsenal, the Magpies recovered to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Newcastle vs Wolves Betting Tips

Double chance - Newcastle/Wolves @ 1.23 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.57 with Supabets

A goal difference of one goal @ 1.80 with Supabets

It wasn’t a walk in the park against a dogged Blackburn Rovers but the euphoria of getting through must now be shelved in a quest to finish the Premier League season strongly.

Those on Tyneside would be understandably disappointed with what they’re seeing this term, since they’re 10 points worse off than they were last year at the same stage of the season.

Reaching the top four for European qualification is near impossible as the distance becomes insurmountable for Eddie Howe’s men.

With a dozen games still to play, they could yet go on a decent run. Their next task is to overcome fellow mid-tablers Wolves.

Just one point and place separate these two, making Saturday evening’s battle at St James’ Park all the more crucial.

The work that Gary O’Neil has put into Wolves is finally paying off. His side are officially nine points away from European qualification.

However, depending on the results in the Champions League and Europa League, more Premier League teams may qualify for Europe come May 2024.

Both these teams will be chomping at the bit to put their respective names into that hat.

Difficult to split

Newcastle have only won two of their previous five league outings, both coming on the road. The Tyneside faithful haven’t seen a victory in the last four fixtures at St James’ Park.

However, Howe’s troops have a decent record against Wolves, winning two of their previous five head-to-heads (L1, D2).

Wolves go into this fixture with four wins from their last five games in all competitions.

On their travels, the Old Gold have overturned Chelsea and Tottenham, indicating that they’re more than capable of upsetting Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Newcastle vs Wolves Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Newcastle/Wolves @ 1.23 with Supabets

Goal fest incoming

This fixture often produces goals as both teams have found the back of the net in 16 of their 17 Premier League meetings.

The only clean sheet came in a Newcastle win in 2022 but seeing that the hosts have conceded 12 goals in their last four home games, it’s unlikely this time around.

O’Neil’s men average 1.54 goals both home and away, however, Hwang Hee-chan limped off in their midweek match and Matheus Cunha is out through injury.

If the visitors are to find the net on Saturday, Pablo Sarabia will likely be the source as he was last weekend against Sheffield United.

Newcastle vs Wolves Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.57 with Supabets

Fine margins

The position of Newcastle and Wolves in the Premier League tables speaks volumes. However, Wolves are in a better situation because of their improvement from last season.

Saturday’s fixture should be a close affair as history indicates there hasn’t been a winner by two goals or more since September 2016.

Of their 11 victories this season, Newcastle won four by a single goal, their most frequent win margin.

It’s a similar story with Wolves who’ve won 13 games in total, eight of which were by a single strike.