Napoli vs Salernitana Predictions and Betting Tips: Potential upset on the cards

We share predictions and tips for Napoli’s Serie A encounter with Salernitana on Saturday, including enticing 6.30 odds for a halftime winner.

+

Napoli’s nightmare season took a turn for the worse when they were hammered 3-0 at Torino last weekend.

The loss leaves the Scudetto holders ninth on the log and closer to their opponents this weekend than Serie A leaders, Inter Milan.

Napoli vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 2.44 with Supabets

Double chance - Away or Draw @ 3.05 with Supabets

Half-time winner - Salernitana @ 6.30 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gli Azzurri’s performance was so poor that their fans launched flares onto the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino pitch.

It appears that a date with rock-bottom Salernitana comes at the right time, but Napoli’s current form is worrying.

The visitors gave Juventus a tough time on Sunday and lost to a Dusan Vlahovic header in stoppage time.

However, they will take confidence from their performance when they travel 57 km to Naples this Saturday.

Goal shy

Napoli’s talisman, Victor Osimhen is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, weakening their ability to penetrate defences.

The champions scored more goals on their travels this term than at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (H12, A16), averaging just over a goal per game.

Only two of their last six meetings had both teams found the back of the net with more than two goals in total.

The Granata average 0.67 goals per game while on the road in the league this season, partly the reason why they find themselves in last place.

Napoli vs Salernitana Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 2.44 with Supabets

Crisis in Naples

While the Salerno outfit haven’t beaten Napoli in their last six matches, it’s clear that Walter Mazzarri’s men are going through a mini-crisis.

Filippo Inzaghi’s troops are desperate to avoid the drop and know that any points against the current champions will go a long way in achieving their goals this season.

The men from Naples have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, only winning once in that sequence of fixtures.

While on their way to the title in April last year, Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw by the visitors, a likely outcome on Saturday.

Napoli vs Salernitana Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Away or Draw @ 3.05 with Supabets

Exploitation of vulnerability

As Salernitana showed against Juventus last weekend, they’re capable of putting in gritty performances.

They won’t be helped by the fact that goalscorer Giulio Maggiore will serve a suspension for being sent off, but will know that Napoli are vulnerable at the moment.

The Granata have snatched the lead going into halftime in two of their nine league fixtures this term.

Meanwhile, Napoli have allowed their opponents to lead going into the break in 22% of their home games.

The absence of Pasquale Mazzocchi, who signed from Salernitana last Friday, won’t do them any favours.

Mazzocchi was given his marching orders after just four minutes into his debut against Torino last weekend.

Salernitana can strike early in Naples to unsettle the hosts going into the break.