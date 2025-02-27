Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to run riot in Bloemfontein

We share predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates.

+

Marumo Gallants look certain to be involved in a relegation scrap. The ongoing financial issues with Royal AM though may just be their saving grace.

Currently, they’re two points clear of the relegation playoff spot and have a game in hand over Magesi FC who are in 15th place.

It doesn’t get much more difficult than having Orlando Pirates visit the Free State Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates are certainly in a title race with Mamelodi Sundowns this season and enter this fixture 15 points adrift but having played four games fewer than the champions.

By the time a ball is kicked here, Sundowns could extend their lead to 18 points at the top, which is daunting and could affect Pirates mentally.

However, Jose Riveiro’s men simply need to win every game in hand to reduce the deficit to just three points, starting with victory in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - Second half @ 2.49 with Betway

Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & over 2.5 goals @ 2.55 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway

Getting into a stride

We’ve seen Pirates start slow in league games this season. Just last week, they went into the break with a 1-0 deficit against Cape Town City but turned it around in the second half.

It’s their resilience in the second period that has carried them for much of the league campaign. In total, 68% (19 of 28) of their goals came after the break.

Three of their last four league games saw the Buccaneers score more goals in the second stanza than the first.

To support this theory, Marumo Gallants conceded 71% (5) of their goals at home after the restart. The fact that Dan Malesela is no longer head coach could also affect the hosts’ performance.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - Second half @ 2.49 with Betway

Three points destined for Soweto

Pirates seem hungrier this season for league success than last year. Despite losing to Sundowns 4-1 recently, they still have a realistic chance of winning the PSL title.

In the head-to-head record with Gallants, Pirates are undefeated in their last seven league meetings with the Free State side, winning the last four consecutive fixtures.

With Bahlabane Ba Ntwa being winless in their last five league games, the points are likely to leave with Pirates.

The visitors have seen their previous three PSL games produce more than 2.5 goals, not a far-fetched prediction considering they’re the second-highest scorers in the division (28GF).

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & over 2.5 goals @ 2.55 with Betway

Fine margins

One-goal victory margins are the most common in the Betway Premiership, including with Orlando Pirates.

The visitors won four of their six away dates in the league this term, three of those victories were by a solitary goal (75%).

Strangely enough, Marumo Gallants only lost twice at home out of eight fixtures (W3, D3). Each of those defeats was by a one-goal and two-goal margin.

However, overall, Gallants lost five of their 10 defeats by a single goal, suggesting we lean toward a Pirates victory by one goal.