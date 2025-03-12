Why it Might be Time to Start Betting Against Struggling Marseille

Claiming second place and a spot in the Champions League is still in Marseille’s hands. However, opposing them as runners-up may offer value.

Marseille started 2025 in great form. However, their recent results, particularly against certain opponents, are a concern for Roberto De Zerbi.

Marseille's Drop in Points Raises Concerns

Heading into the Nice game on January 26th, Marseille had lost just three of their 18 Ligue 1 matches, and they were five points clear of third. PSG were well ahead, but that was always going to be the case. However, second place seemed secure. Now, they have lost as many in their last seven, and others are closing in.

What’s even more concerning is that Lens’ victory over them last week brought an end to a four-game losing streak. Auxerre hadn’t won in 11 matches when they beat them. The other defeat - to Nice - was one against a direct rival for a top-three finish.

Now they head to the Parc des Princes to face an in-form PSG side and could slip to third by the time the weekend’s over. In their final nine games of the season, they have to face five of the current top 10, including UCL rivals - Monaco and Lille. They have only beaten three of the top 10 since the start of October.

Two defeats in their last three away games are concerning, and two more on the road are coming up, which could severely affect their position. With an international break coming up after PSG, a poor result could linger until their return. A positive one, however, would be exactly what they need to bounce back.

Champions League Spot at Risk

From being five points clear of second a couple of months ago - and in good form - there are now three clubs in touching distance. Nice could go second this weekend if things go their way, while Monaco and Lille aren’t too far behind. Even though Lyon are seven points behind, they could still join the race with a good run.

Four teams are above Les Minots in the form table over the last six, and they have scored 2+ goals just once in their last 10. De Zerbi’s side have also only managed two clean sheets in 11 games across all competitions in 2025 so far. They need to get things back on track if they are to avoid losing more ground.

Nice, meanwhile, have won four of their last 15 Ligue 1 encounters, and Monaco have a favourable run of fixtures to end the season. On top of that, Lille have won five of their last eight and will have the UCL spots in their sights. With nine games left to play, Marseille are justifiably keeping an eye on their rivals.

A big problem for Marseille is that they have gone from largely outperforming their xG earlier in the season to leveling out in 2025. They have only substantially over-performed their expected goals once this year, and that was in the first game of January. If they don’t address the issue, missing out on second place might not be their biggest concern - missing out on the UCL might be.