Manchester United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: United to have a tough assignment against Burnley

Predictions and betting tips for Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Burnley, including 21.00 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Winning margin - Manchester United to win by one goal @ 2.95 with Betfred

First goal and match winner - Burnley & Manchester United @ 7.20 with Betfred

Halftime/fulltime result - Burnley/Manchester United @ 21.00 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betfred promo code

Don’t have a Betfred account yet? Check our Betfred registration guide

Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

Manchester United had to come from behind twice on Wednesday to register a 4-2 win against rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Erik ten Hag praised his team’s resilience in the week after winning all three points and seeing off Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final, albeit on penalties.

Their league victory was much-needed as it snapped a four-game winless run and propelled the Red Devils into sixth place, good enough for the Europa Conference League next term.

With Newcastle breathing down their necks and five games left to play, a win is non-negotiable when Burnley visit Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

While Burnley are 19th on the Premier League table, they have a realistic chance for a great escape.

Vincent Kompany has overseen an upturn in results recently, offering the Clarets faithful hope that they can pull off a miracle.

They head into this weekend three points adrift from safety and with Luton travelling to Wolves, it’s a chance for Burnley to set themselves up for safety.

A close affair

There have been some close encounters that involved Manchester United this season - against teams that they’d normally sweep aside without concern.

Since late December though, Ten Hag’s side have only lost once at Old Trafford (W5, D2). Altogether, United have won nine games in their backyard this term.

Six of those nine victories came by a one-goal margin, the most common win margin for the hosts. The reverse fixture at Turf Moor also ended with United winning by a goal to nil.

Burnley have suffered 10 defeats on the road, 40% of these were by a single goal, a possible outcome on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tip 1: Winning margin - Manchester United to win by one goal @ 2.95 with Betfred

More than capable

The hosts aren’t gonna run away with this game, not based on their performances this season.

United have conceded the opening goal in 10 of their 16 home fixtures with only Luton and Sheffield United topping that statistic.

Defensively, they’ve struggled to be at the races, partly because there’s a host of players occupying space in the infirmary. Their last nine matches have averaged 4.67 total goals.

Burnley are more than capable of striking first, especially after netting four goals the last time out at Sheffield United.

The Clarets scored first in 41% of their away games, good enough to consider Kompany’s troops to break the deadlock.

Having said that, the hosts should bounce back to secure three points. United have won 21 and lost just two of the last 35 head-to-heads with Burnley (D12).

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tip 2: First goal and match winner - Burnley & Manchester United @ 7.20 with Betfred

Resilience on display

Based on our prediction for Burnley to strike first, they could also take a halftime lead at Old Trafford. They’ve led at the break in five of their 17 away dates this season (29%).

The concern for Ten Hag is that his side have been on the losing side at halftime in eight of their 16 home games (50%).

They’ve gone on to win three of those halftime losses, something we think will happen on Saturday.

Considering United have scored 70% (19) of their goals at home in the second half, a comeback is certainly on the cards here.

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Burnley/Manchester United @ 21.00 with Betfred