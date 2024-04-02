Manchester City vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: City’s home domination of Villa to continue

Check out our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s midweek clash with Aston Villa, including 3.50 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

Easter Sunday was a frustrating day out for the Premier League champions as second-placed Arsenal put on a defensive masterclass.

It was the first time in 57 home matches in all competitions that Manchester City didn’t hit the back of the net.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Manchester City totals - over 3.5 goals @ 2.25 with Betfred

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Manchester City @ 3.30 with Betfred

Anytime goalscorer - Rodri @ 3.50 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Pep Guardiola’s team will be eager to level with league-leaders Liverpool after slipping down to three points behind the Merseysiders.

However, they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, the last side to inflict defeat upon the champions in the league this season.

Unai Emery’s men have done a sterling job this season, already winning as many Premier League games this term as they did in last year’s entire campaign.

The fight for fourth place is set to be as intriguing as the title chase as Tottenham are breathing down the Villans’ neck, three points behind but with a game in hand.

Emery would want to repeat last year’s victory against City but considering their away form this term, it doesn’t look likely.

Villa’s defensive knocks

Revenge for December’s defeat to Aston Villa will be on top of Manchester City’s mind alongside trying to peg back Liverpool in the chase for the league title.

The last eight meetings between these two at the Etihad ended with a City victory at an average of 3.38 goals per game. City scored at least twice in the last 14 games against Villa.

With crucial players like Tyron Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and John McGinn set to miss the trip to Manchester, Villa’s defensive unit will be significantly weakened.

Guardiola may freshen up his attack by involving Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku from the start this time around who will want to impress going into the final stretch of the season.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Manchester City totals - over 3.5 goals @ 2.25 with Betfred

Pressure and persistence

City haven’t suffered defeat in their last 23 games across all competitions. At the Etihad, the champions are unbeaten in 44 games and won 13 on the spin against Aston Villa here.

However, with some defensive absentees in the form of Ederson, Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake, it may be a tougher game than City expect.

The hosts generally dominate their opponents from the get-go at home but the Villans may be able to resist the champions at least for the first 45 minutes.

Villa have drawn five of their 15 away games this term at halftime but they’ve significantly conceded 61% of their goals on the road in the second half.

City’s persistence and pressure will become more difficult to resist as the game wears on, eventually leading to the floodgates opening.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Manchester City @ 3.30 with Betfred

Comforts of home

Rodri is usually an unlikely source of goals but he’s scored six goals in the league this season, the joint fourth-highest for City.

His previous three goals came in the comforts of the Etihad and he’s netted in both of the last two head-to-heads with Villa.

In tight games, his arrival at the edge of the box has been crucial and can be the catalyst or the difference for City on Wednesday night.