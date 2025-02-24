3 Lessons Bettors Can Take From Liverpool’s 2-0 Win Over Man City

Manchester City suffered another defeat to Liverpool. Following that result, what lessons can bettors learn from City’s downfall and Liverpool’s rise?

After a 2-0 win at the Etihad, Liverpool are striding towards the Premier League title.

Selection Odds Liverpool to Win the Premier League 1.04 Liverpool to Win the Champions League 6.50 Manchester City to Win the FA Cup 2.75

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

There’s No Catching Liverpool at the Summit

Liverpool were the big winners this weekend, taking full advantage of Arsenal’s slip-up. The Gunners lost 1-0 to West Ham, and the Reds extended their lead to 11 points at the Premier League summit. This is the biggest lead they have ever had over second place since 2019/20 and they converted that advantage into a title.

While Liverpool’s title odds might not offer much value, opportunities may lie elsewhere. Arne Slot’s side are out of the FA Cup, and with such a strong Premier League advantage, they could start prioritising the Champions League.

Liverpool have been drawn against PSG in the last 16 and are priced at a generous 6.50 to win the competition. The Reds have a strong affiliation with European competition and could be a value bet in the remainder of the competition.

Sunday’s victory away to City showed they are capable of competing with Europe’s elite. They are currently priced at 2.62 by Betway to win the first leg away to PSG in just over a week.

Slot’s side have a weekend off before their trip to Paris, while their next game is at home to rock-bottom Southampton. That should afford the Dutch boss to field his strongest XI in the French capital, knowing he can rest players before and after.

City Receive a Harsh Lesson

For years, Manchester City have been winning games like these, but they fell drastically short on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side showed little to suggest they were anywhere near Liverpool’s level, which is a harsh reflection of how far they have fallen.

Without Erling Haaland, it was the first time City had failed to score at home in nearly a year. The Norwegian’s absence continues to affect the Cityzens, who have now lost three of their last four games across all competitions.

They are out of the Champions League and the Premier League title race, so all they have to play for is a top-four finish and FA Cup. For those backing them to lift the FA Cup, Betway has them priced at 2.75.

Given the lack of big clubs left in the competition, they do have a decent chance. Besides City, Manchester United are the only other traditional big-six team still in the competition, and they aren’t exactly in top form either.

Sunday’s game showed that despite their new signings, City are still far from their best, and there is value in backing against them at present. Spurs are priced at 3.30 by Betway to beat them in midweek, while Nottingham Forest are priced at 3.40 to win their meeting in two weeks.

For the bold, Plymouth are priced at 26.00 to knock City out of the FA Cup this weekend.

There’s No Stopping Mo Salah

Liverpool’s Mo Salah once again proved his credentials on Sunday, as he opened the scoring for the Reds. The Egyptian has now scored in an impressive eight successive games and is showing no signs of slowing down.

It could be beneficial to keep track of Liverpool’s fixtures to find potential value in a Salah goal. He has scored in each of his last 11 Premier League appearances in Sunday matches. That hands him the longest scoring run by a player on any day of the week in Premier League history.

It may be one of few avenues to find value around Salah, as there isn’t much in the golden boot market. He has a nine-goal lead over Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland and is priced very modestly to top the scoring charts.