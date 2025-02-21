Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Predictions and Betting Tips: 100% home record to remain intact

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the PSL battle between Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy, including 4.70 odds on multiscores.

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to 12 points with a win over Marumo Gallants in midweek.

However, they’ve played three extra games over Orlando Pirates and should the Buccaneers win those matches, the gap would be closed to just three points.

For this reason, Masandawana can’t rest for a second in their upcoming PSL clash with TS Galaxy, which has extra spice after the Rockets won the reverse fixture.

Adnan Beganovic’s men weren’t favourites for seeing off the champions last week, but they bagged three points and became only the second team to defeat Sundowns in the PSL.

Their season has vastly improved from where they were after the first few fixtures this term but must continue their form if they’re to challenge for third spot.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips

Both teams to score - yes @ 2.48 with Betway

Matchbet & totals - Mamelodi Sundowns & over 2.5 goals @ 3.00 with Betway

Multiscores - 2-1, 3-1, 4-1 @ 4.70 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Breaches at both ends

Despite boasting the most frugal defence in the division, Sundowns have only kept one clean sheet in their last four outings, that solitary shutout coming in the Nedbank Cup.

It’s staggering that the Brazilians only conceded three goals in their eight home games, averaging a concession rate of 0.38 goals per game.

However, the travelling party are far better in the final third on the road than at home. TS Galaxy netted 11 goals in nine away games, averaging 1.22 goals per match.

It’s worth noting that three of the last five head-to-heads saw both teams score on the day, making a case for the same result on Saturday evening.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - yes @ 2.48 with Betway

Home domination

A repeat of last Tuesday’s result is near impossible for TS Galaxy this time around. The hosts have a 100% win record in the league at home this season.

That loss in Mpumalanga was Mamelodi Sundowns’ first in regulation time to this opponent since 2022 as the hosts have generally dominated the last 10 meetings (W6, L2, D2).

There will be goals in this one though, especially with the champions scoring at least twice in all home PSL matches this season.

The last three fixtures in their backyard saw over 2.5 goals go in the back of the net. Coupled with Galaxy’s scoring form away from home, we can expect the same here.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & totals - Mamelodi Sundowns & over 2.5 goals @ 3.00 with Betway

Potency at home

With the league’s most potent attack on display, there are bound to be goals. Miguel Cardoso’s men scored more than two goals in 62% of their home PSL games this season.

Their most popular win margin in Tshwane is by three goals, occurring four times out of their eight home fixtures (50%). A 4-1 scoreline is their joint-most at home with 3-0 and 2-0.

However, the Rockets have never been beaten by more than a one-goal margin on the road this season. Since we peg them to at least find the net, a 2-1 scoreline is more likely.

Sundowns fans wouldn’t mind the scoreline as long as they can grab the points and maintain a distance between themselves and Orlando Pirates.