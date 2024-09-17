Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United Predictions and Betting Tips: The Champions to continue dominating Tshwane derby

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ league opener against Supersport United.

With seven consecutive Premier Soccer League titles in the bag and a record-breaking season now past them, Mamelodi Sundowns will be keen to get this campaign underway.

The PSL champions start the defence of their title, albeit under its new iteration as the Betway Premiership, with a Tshwane derby to tantalise their fans’ tastebuds.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United Betting Tips

Match result - Mamelodi Sundowns to win @ 1.46 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - No @ 1.88 with Betway

First goal - Supersport Untied @ 3.55 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Downs’ faithful must be chomping at the bit to see their side in domestic action after their foray into the CAF Champions League over the weekend.

On Tuesday night, they host the old foe, Supersport United at Loftus Versveld, a match that promises fireworks on paper.

Surely, Supersport United will draw inspiration from Stellenbosch’s double victory over the Brazilians in the MTN 8 but it’s easier said than done.

Coach Gavin Hunt will be serving a suspension for this one and won’t be available on the touchline for his side, but he will hope his instructions can be carried out to the letter.

The tide could be turning

After their poor showing in the MTN 8 competition, the threat that Sundowns usually offer has diminished.

They did somewhat restore it with a convincing 4-0 hammering of Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg match on Saturday.

Perhaps, the tactics and idealogy from Manqoba Mngqithi are finally getting across to the players. As a result, they could continue in the same vein against Supersport United.

The Brazilians usually dominate this fixture, winning three of the last five meetings (D1, L1). With the away team hardly playing competitive football, the champions are likely to win here.

Additionally, the home side have won 23 of their last 29 PSL games on their own patch.

Exploiting weaknesses

There is an argument for Masandawana to keep their opponents at bay on Tuesday night, especially since they’ve done it in four of the last seven head-to-heads.

Matsatsansta’s veteran forward Bradley Grobler will be missing through injury as well. However, Gavin Hunt is a wiley coach and he knows how to work the situation.

The last time these teams met, they played out to a 1-1 draw at the same venue, giving hope to the visitors of breaking the host’s defence.

Bafana Ba Style have only kept two clean sheets in their last five outings, something we think they won’t be capable of doing against strong opposition

Anything can happen on Derby Day

Considering Sundowns are playing after three days, there could be some early fatigue for some, leaving them vulnerable to the opposition’s attack.

It’s worth noting that the champions conceded first in two of their previous three games, something that will interest Vincent Pule and company.

Despite only conceding 11 goals last term, a new management team and playbook will result in leakages at the back, as Sundowns demonstrated against Stellies.

On derby day, anything can happen and we think that Gavin Hunt’s men could strike the first blow here on Tuesday night.