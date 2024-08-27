Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Predictions and Betting Tips: Stellies confident of causing an upset

We share predictions and betting tips for the MTN 8 semi-final first-leg clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch.

After a massively successful season, a new-look Mamelodi Sundowns will aim to secure their first piece of silverware under the new regime.

The PSL champions welcome Stellenbosch to their temporary home of the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night, hoping to secure an advantage before the second leg.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Double chance - Draw/ Stellenbosch @ 2.15 with Betway

It won’t be easy for Sundowns’ head coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, who’s already acknowledged that his opposition have made huge strides in recent times.

Stellenbosch have certainly punched above their weight by finishing fourth in the league last term and securing their first piece of silverware in the form of the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Cape Winelands outfit impressively saw off Nsingizini Hotspurs 8-0 on aggregate in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup

They may have lost a few players but the current squad and coach remain bullish about their chances of dumping the Brazilians out of the MTN by the end of this weekend.

Exploiting weaknesses

It’s worth noting that Sundowns have only played one competitive fixture since their Nedbank Cup loss to Orlando Pirates in June this year.

With the new technical team in place, it could take Masandawana some time to get into the groove, especially with new players like Iqraam Rayners needing to settle in.

Additionally, goalkeeper Denis Onyango received his marching orders the last time out against Polokwane City, which means he won’t be available on Wednesday night.

Steve Barker's troops will take heart from that, knowing that they can find the net, especially after scoring eight times in their last two fixtures.

Four of the last five head-to-heads saw both teams score on the day.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score

Goalkeeping dilemma

With first-choice shot-stopper Ronwen Williams out through injury, Manqoba Mngqithi will have to decide between Jody February and Reyaad Pieterse to feature in the first leg.

The visitors could see an opportunity to make their mark in the tie and head to Durban this weekend with an advantage.

Andre De Jong’s recent form as an attacking midfielder is encouraging as the New Zealander found the net in each of his last three appearances for Stellies.

Three of the previous four meetings between these sides produced more than two goals, a high possibility during the week.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals

Teething issues

Most pundits wouldn’t give Stellies a chance here but they have been playing more regularly than their hosts and can boast stability in management.

It may take a while for the new coaching setup at Sundowns to stamp its mark on the Brazilians with a completely different philosophy to that of Rhulani Mokoena.

There’s now more focus on speed and width with Mngqithi changing Postman Modiba’s role from an inverted fullback to a number eight, something the team must adapt to.

There are likely to be more teething issues at Sundowns, evident in their quarter-final against Polokwane City, which will open the door for the visitors to grab something from Pretoria on Wednesday.