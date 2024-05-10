Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Predictions and Betting Tips: Champions to continue hot streak in the league

We share predictions and betting tips for the PSL clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM, including 2.95 odds on the winning margin.

After missing out on their dream of lifting the CAF Champions League trophy, Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their seventh league title in succession with several games left to play.

Their midweek date with Golden Arrows ended goalless despite having 19 attempts at goal, something that would have frustrated the champions.

The Brazilians have five more DSTV Premiership fixtures to honour and surely Rhulani Mokoena’s men are thinking about their potential invincibility.

Downs entertain Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening in what should be a routine victory for the champions.

However, the visitors are still flirting with the relegation zone and require four more points to guarantee their safety as things stand.

The unfortunate caveat for Thwihli Thwahla is they have to square up against the champions twice in a matter of four days.

Losing both matches will leave them dangerously close to the drop, especially if Richards Bay can muster up a couple of victories.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns totals - over 2.5 goals @ 2.09 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns to win both halves @ 2.50 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by three or more goals @ 2.95 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Dominating Downs

Sundowns were hit with an early injury to their main goalscorer Lucas Costa during the week and he remains a doubt to feature this weekend.

However, Rulani Mokoena can call upon the reliable Peter Shalulile to fill his boots and restore the attacking edge to the host’s frontline.

The Tshwane outfit have scored a minimum of two goals in four consecutive PSL clashes with Royal AM.

All four of their previous head-to-heads produced more than 2.5 goals on the day, a likely outcome on Saturday evening.

90 minutes of pain for the Kings

The Brazilians are yet to lose a first half of football in the league this term. In fact, Sundowns are on a run of 28 games without defeat after 45 minutes.

Royal AM have won just four of their previous 25 away dates in the league and they go into this game having lost three matches on the bounce.

The hosts have been victorious at both halftime and fulltime in their last four battles with the men from Durban.

Downs have won both halves in the previous three head-to-heads, making a case for the champions to do it again here this weekend.

Exploiting a weakened defence

The Brazilians won 10 of their 13 league games at Loftus. 40% (4) of those games have been by a three-goal margin, the most popular victory margin at home.

Considering the fact that only Golden Arrows and Cape Town Spurs conceded more goals this term, Royal AM’s defence is bound to take a beating here.

John Maduka’s side shipped at least one goal in their last 10 PSL games on the road and they conceded an average of 1.92 goals per away game this term.

From their eight defeats on the road, three of them have been by three goals, something that will entice the hosts.