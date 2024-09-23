Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to continue continental form at home

Our predictions and betting tips for the midweek PSL clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, including 5.80 odds on the correct score.

+

Our Betting Tips for Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants match

After expertly booking their place in the CAF Champions League group stage, Mamelodi Sundowns will turn their attention to the Betway Premiership during the week.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tips

Match result & totals - Mamelodi Sundowns to win & over 2.5 goals @ 2.30 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 3.45 with Betway

Correct score - 3-0 to Sundowns @ 5.80 with Betway

Heritage Day in South Africa sees three PSL games taking centre stage with the champions entertaining Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Tuesday afternoon.

Manqoba Mngqithi has steadied the Sundowns ship after their horrifying exit from the MTN 8 tournament where they failed to win a game in normal time.

Meanwhile, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have had a rude awakening upon their return to the South African top-flight.

Dan Malesela’s troops won’t have an easy task at a venue that only produced one victory for PSL clubs last season.

If they’re to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle, they must aim to walk away from Pretoria with anything but a loss.

It’s all coming together

While they started the season in scrappy fashion, the PSL champions have finally started coming together.

They dispatched off Mbabane Swallows 8-0 on aggregate, indicating just how ruthless they can be in front of goal.

The Brazilians netted 10 goals in the last three games and when in front of their fans, hardly put a step wrong.

Last term, eight of their 15 PSL fixtures at home produced more than 2.5 goals, a likely outcome against the newly promoted side.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 1: Match result & totals - Mamelodi Sundowns to win & over 2.5 goals @ 2.30 with Betway

Second half surge

Apart from their two CAF Champions League fixtures, Sundowns have taken a while to get going.

Their opening PSL match against Supersport United produced a halftime draw and two goals after the restart to secure the win.

Last season, Masandawana were held to a draw in eight of their 15 home fixtures at halftime. 50% of those matches ended in victory.

Malesela’s charges have made a poor start to their campaign, losing both league games. They secured halftime draws in three of their last four competitive fixtures.

However, overcoming the champions at home may be a task too much for the Bloemfontein outfit.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 3.45 with Betway

Capitalising on defensive frailties

Considering that the Tshwane outfit have finally found their scoring boots, they’re likely to capitalise on that form here on Tuesday afternoon.

Of their 11 home victories last season, their joint-most popular victory margin has been by three goals, occurring four times in total.

Marumo Gallants have conceded four goals in their opening PSL fixtures, indicating that the hosts could capitalise on their defensive frailties.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 3: Correct score - 3-0 to Sundowns @ 5.80 with Betway