Lyon vs PSG Predictions: Unstoppable Parisians to Keep Winning Streak

After their close call in the 2022/23 season, PSG are once again dominating Ligue 1. Lyon are pushing for a European place but are underdogs at home.

+

Lyon vs PSG: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs PSG

• PSG to beat Lyon at 1.77 on Betway

• PSG to win and both teams to score at 2.87 on Betway

• Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at 2.10 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lyon had a steady start to the 2024/25 season, and by the time 2025 arrived, they had only lost four times in the league. The new year proved difficult, though, and they ended up on a seven-game winless run that only ended on February 9th. Now, with the table-toppers next up, they have regained their scoring form.

Meanwhile, PSG are unstoppable. They have won seven in a row across all competitions, remain unbeaten in 2025, and haven’t lost domestically since May. Ousmane Dembele is in top form, and Lyon face a tough job ahead.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs PSG

Lyon Expected Lineup: Perri, Kumbedi, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico, Cherki, Matic, Tessmann, Tolisso, Nuamah, Mikautadze,

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

PSG's Unstoppable Form Rolls On

If any other Ligue 1 side were up against Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon after they scored eight goals in their last two, they would be worried. However, they are not facing just any team, but a side nobody has managed to beat this season. Luis Enrique’s men have been remarkable.

The last seven matches across all competitions have seen PSG score 26 goals, and they go into this game 10 points clear of second-placed Marseille. Back in November, Bayern Munich were the last team to defeat them. Looking back over their last 15 league matches, they have only dropped six points, failing to score only once.

Lyon are priced at 3.75 to win even though they have only lost three at home all season, but that says more about the strength of their opponents rather than their own form. You have to rewind to 2019 for a last home win against PSG at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Lyon vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to beat Lyon at 1.77 on Betway

Luis Enrique’s Men aren’t Watertight

PSG have the best defensive record in the division with just 20 goals conceded, but recent weeks have shown that they can be breached. Seven of their last eight matches have resulted in both teams scoring - including the 3-1 win over Lyon back in December.

The French giants actually have the joint highest BTTS ratio (16 73%) of anyone in the division, while Lyon are at 55%. It’s definitely a market worth considering for this tie, even if a home win seems unlikely.

It’s worth noting that only one team has more Ligue 1 clean sheets (8) than Fonseca’s side this season. However, adding to that tally in this game would mean keeping a particular Frenchman quiet.

Lyon vs PSG Bet 2: PSG to win and both teams to score at 2.87 on Betway

Ousmane Dembele is in the Form of His Life

Dembele looks like a new man in the French capital. He has managed to get 29 goals and assists in 30 matches across all competitions, and there hasn’t been a Ligue 1 start for him without a goal since November.

They have other threats, of course. Bradley Barcola (at 2.30 as anytime goalscorer) has 11 league goals, and others are also capable of contributing. Yet, it’s the former Barcelona attacker who is top of the pile – and comfortably so. There have literally only been eight PSG games in the top-flight where he hasn’t scored or assisted in 2024/25.

As for the hosts, Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze are seen as their most likely goalscorers at 3.10. Both have scored in their last two, and sit on 10 goals each across the league, cup and Europe– making it tough to choose between them. Either way, our Lyon vs PSG predictions indicate it’s hard to envisage a home win.