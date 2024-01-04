Bet on AFCON 2024 With Lulabet - Our Guide for the Bettors

Find out how to place bets on the AFCON 2024 with Lulabet. Learn all about betting markets, odds, betting tips and more. 18+, T&Cs apply

If you want to place wagers on LulaBet during the AFCON, stay until the end of this review. Here, you can learn more about AFCON betting options, offers, markets, and betting tips.

LulaBet B etting Offers for the AFCON 2024

Those who join this bookmaker will be able to explore various promotions that they can use during the AFCON with Lulabet.

To start with, bettors interested in the LulaBet promo code can claim the first deposit welcome offer. With this offer, they need to bet R250 to get R250 in free bets.

In addition, there are several other bonuses and features that they can use to place bets on football matches, including those from the tournament. Some of them include Bet Builder, Mega Boost, 225% Multi Bet Bonus, Cash Out, Refer a Friend and others.

Moreover, there is a high chance that the bookie will include additional AFCON promotions and bonuses after the tournament begins. These can include prediction jackpots and odds boosters for specific games.

Lulabet Odds for the AFCON

Odds for the AFCON aren't available yet. As soon as they will be out, we will update this section with the latest AFCON odds!

AFCON 2024 Betting Tips with Lulabet

Punters can use several betting tips to improve their betting strategy. Below you can find some of these tips.

Set A Betting Budget

All players should set a limit on their budget when planning an AFCON betting strategy. In this way, they can easily keep track of their budget and avoid spending more than they initially planned.

Follow Different Sports Blogs

Moreover, bettors should make sure to follow the latest sports news on different blogs. For example, if they find out that an important player has had an injury, that can greatly impact the performance of the team in the upcoming match.

So, by following sports news, punters can adjust their betting strategy on time and not be surprised by the unexpected performance of their preferred team.

Analyse Teams and Players

Analysing teams that have qualified for the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations can give bettors a better insight into their recent performance.

Therefore, all punters who want to place LulaBet bets on the Africa Cup of Nations should do detailed research on the qualifications phase. In addition, they should research the last year’s performance of the teams that are playing in AFCON 2024.

Compare Odds

Many AFCON betting sites in South Africa will cover a wide range of betting markets. So, bettors should make sure to compare odds for the same game on different sites to see which operator offers the most competitive odds for a specific betting market.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON With LulaBet?

Players who are interested in wagering on AFCON matches should follow these steps to place a bet:

To begin with, visit the LulaBet site and open an account. If you already have one, simply log in. Then click on “Soccer” and find the AFCON match you want to bet on. Afterwards, click on that match, and browse through the available betting markets and odds. Moreover, click on the odds that you want to add to your betting slip. Add the amount that you wish to stake into the designated field on the betting slip. Lastly, submit the betting slip and wait for the outcome of your selected matches.

Watch the AFCON 2024 on Live Streaming with Lulabet

Bettors who are looking for operators with live-streaming features will be pleased to learn that this bookie will include this option during the tournament. So, if you want to watch your favourite team in real-time while placing bets, you might want to check out this feature on LulaBet once AFCON starts.

Our Review

For players looking for solid odds, a wide range of betting markets, and a live streaming option available, LulaBet might be just the right site. With this bookie, bettors can also explore various promotions and bonuses while the tournament lasts.

Additionally, registered members can also explore other betting options once they join the site, like live betting and even BetGames.

LulaBet vs Betfred - What to Choose for the AFCON?

Another popular option for placing AFCON bets among players in South Africa is Betfred. When compared to LulaBet, one of the first things that stands out is the welcome offer.

Betfred offers a larger amount on the first deposit. However, LulaBet offers many other promotions that bettors can use during the competition.

As far as Betfred AFCON betting options go, they are pretty similar to the ones on LulaBet. Also, both bookies feature a live-streaming option for this event.

Therefore, it’s hard to say which operator is better. It finally depends on the bettor’s preferences and what they expect to find in an online sportsbook.

AFCON 2024 with Lulabet - Our FAQs

For the end of this review, we have prepared some frequently asked questions about AFCON betting options offered by Lulabet:

Is there any AFCON bonus available on LulaBet?

At the moment, bettors who join LulaBet can claim their sports betting welcome offer that they can use on AFCON matches. There are also other football promotions that players can claim.

However, the bookie might include additional AFCON-specific promotions when the tournament starts.

Can I watch AFCON matches on LulaBet?

Yes, punters will be able to use the LulaBet livestream feature while the AFCON tournament lasts.

How LulaBet odds for the AFCON differ in comparison to other operators in South Africa?

When compared to other operators in the country, LulaBet offers solid odds for betting markets like 1x2, total goals, and correct score.