Liverpool vs Wolves predictions: The Reds finally find their feet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Goalscorers Prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz

Liverpool went through a difficult period earlier this season, but they seem to have bounced back in form. Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in six games across all competitions, having won four of those matches. An away victory against Tottenham Hotspur allowed them to reach fifth place before Christmas. If results go well this week, they could move up to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in terrible form. They have secured just two points from their 17 Premier League games in 2025/26 so far, and they’ve lost 11 consecutive matches. To say they head to Anfield as underdogs would be an understatement, especially after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Wolves

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Ekitike

Wolves expected lineup: Johnstone, Bueno, Toti, Mosquera, Andre, Gomes, Krejci, Wolfe, Arias, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Comfortable home victory despite injuries

Many teams have caused problems for Liverpool this season. However, Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling significantly, and it is difficult to see them challenging the Reds at Anfield. The hosts will be confident of securing three points in their final game of the year.

The home side aren’t at full strength, though. Alexander Isak has been sidelined for months after breaking his leg, and Mohamed Salah is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Additionally, Cody Gakpo is doubtful, so Slot has difficult decisions to make in terms of his attack. Fortunately, Hugo Ekitike is in excellent form.

For the visitors, they have lost defender Toti Gomes to a long-term hamstring injury. However, there is positive news regarding Hugo Bueno, who could return for this match. All things considered, a comfortable home win on Merseyside is expected, likely accompanied by a relatively rare Liverpool clean sheet.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet 1: Liverpool to win to nil at odds of 2.05 on Betway

A professional display

While Slot’s men are likely to come out on top, it will not be a decisive victory. Despite their poor form, Wolves have conceded more than two goals in a game only once since Rob Edwards became manager.

With Isak sidelined, Salah away, and Gakpo probably missing, the hosts don’t have their usual firepower available. That will come as a slight relief for Wolves, as they've only kept one clean sheet in 20 fixtures across all competitions, and that came in the Carabao Cup.

However, Liverpool aren't free-scoring at the moment, having scored 3+ goals only once in their last 11 competitive fixtures. While the visitors are unlikely to find any joy at Anfield, a complete walkover is unlikely.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet 2:Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on Betway

The Reds’ man of the moment

Liverpool’s summer transfers may have delivered inconsistent results, but one signing that’s proven to be a great success is Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has scored 11 goals for the Reds since he joined the club and has proven to be a crucial player in difficult times. After scoring five goals in his last three matches, he’ll be eager to face Wolves’ troubled backline.

There is no player more likely to score in this game, given his current form. And with other key attackers absent, he’ll be desperate to step up once again. Ekitike has caused problems for better teams than Wolves, so Edwards’ side will be rightly worried as they prepare to face him this week.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet 3: Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.50 on Betway

