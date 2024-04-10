Liverpool vs Atalanta Predictions and Betting Tips: Raucous Anfield to help deliver first-leg advantage

We share predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s Europa League first-leg quarter-final date with Atalanta.

Liverpool and Atalanta steamrolled their opponents in the group phase and early knockouts to set up this mouthwatering tie on Thursday night at Anfield.

They’ve only ever faced each other twice, in the Champions League group stage in 2020 when either side won their away fixture.

Liverpool vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Liverpool corner range - 5-6 corners @ 2.30 with Betfred

Winning margin - Liverpool to win by two goals @ 3.10 with Betfred

Anytime goalscorer - Gianluca Scamacca @ 3.80 with Betfred

Liverpool have already bagged silverware this season and are looking to deliver a unique treble in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

Klopp will have to pick his side up from their disappointing 2-2 draw at Manchester United over the weekend, which cost them top spot in the Premier League.

While it will encourage Atalanta, the Serie A club are on a run of two consecutive defeats, leaving them on the periphery for European qualification through their league position.

Their last visit to Merseyside delivered a 2-0 victory and La Dea fans will be craving a repeat of the same this time around.

Putting the opponent to the sword

When Liverpool play in front of their fans on European nights, something special is always bound to happen. Their attack is nearly impossible to deal with.

They’re averaging 3.5 goals per game in this competition and put Sparta to the sword by netting six times the last time out in the Europa League.

The Reds will likely press the visitors on Thursday hoping to snatch an advantage to take to Italy next week. As a result, their corner count could rise here.

Klopp's men average 8.38 corners per game in the Premier League but seeing as they’ve won 47 corners in this competition, they could win their average of 5.8 corners on Thursday.

Prolificacy at home

The hosts have netted 28 goals in this competition, conceding nine. They’re typically prolific, especially at home.

Liverpool’s last four Europa League games have seen them win by at least two goals. Three strikes have separated the hosts from their opponents in their last three matches.

Atalanta have enough quality to pierce the Merseysiders’ defence but they may struggle at the back.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s troops have conceded exactly two goals in two of their previous three Serie A fixtures.

A likely source

Gianluca Scamacca is the most dangerous threat for the visitors. If they’re to grab a goal on Thursday, it will likely come through him.

The Italian forward has netted in each of his last two league games and in both of Atalanta’s round of 16 matches.

Five of his last six goals have come before the halftime whistle and you wouldn’t bet against him doing it again at Anfield on Thursday night.