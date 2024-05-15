Lille vs Nice Predictions and Betting Tips: End-of-season scrap to possibly end deadlocked

We share predictions and betting tips for Nice’s trip to Lille on Sunday, including 4.60 odds on double chance and both teams to score.

+

Lille’s quest to qualify for next season’s Champions League can’t afford any mishaps on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

Lille vs Nice Betting Tips

Les Dogues enter the last matchday third in the standings but level on points with Brest in fourth. Slipping up on Sunday could see them relegated to the qualifying round.

However, Paulo Fonseca’s troops will rely on their home faithful to see them through a tough fixture against Nice at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this weekend.

Nice are enjoying a decent season as they occupy the Europa League spot, a position they can’t lose regardless of what happens on the last day.

The Eaglets are certainly on course to better their ninth-place finish last season, something Francesco Farioli must take credit for.

With two teams near the upper echelons of French football clashing on the last day, it’s bound to be an exciting fixture.

Striking early

Lille are one of the more prolific sides in Ligue 1, scoring 50 goals in 33 matches at an average of 1.52 goals per game.

60% (30) of those strikes arrived in the first half as they tend to put their opponents on the back foot early on.

The Mastiffs are also facing the best defence in the league in Nice, who’ve only shipped 25 goals all season.

Having conceded equally in the first and second halves in the league, the hosts could get the upper hand before the break here.

Lille vs Nice Betting Tip 1: Lille’s highest scoring half - first half @ 2.45 with Betfred

Breaking down a wall

Of Lille’s 30 first-half goals this term, 16 arrived between the 31st and 45th minute. The average time of their first goal is the 38th minute.

Meanwhile, the visitors are keen to find the goal towards the latter part of the game with the time of their average goal coming at the stroke of halftime.

It might take the hosts some time to break down a sturdy defence, so the deadlock will likely be broken just before the halfway point of the match.

Two of the previous four head-to-heads saw the opening goal arrive between the half-hour mark and the break.

Lille vs Nice Betting Tip 2: First goal time - 15-minute intervals - 31-45 minute @ 4.00 with Betfred

Head-to-head record suggests an upset

Despite Lille being above Nice in the Ligue 1 standings, the visitors enjoy a better head-to-head record.

The Eaglets won three of the last five meetings between the clubs, including the reverse fixture which ended 2-1.

Lille’s two losses in their last four matches cast some doubts around their ability to fend off Nice on the final day.

Two weeks ago, Fonseca’s charges lost 4-3 at home to Lyon, another side in the top half of the table.

Considering the reverse fixture ended 1-1, we expect Lille to find the back of the Nice net here, especially because they’ve never failed to do so at home.

Lille vs Nice Betting Tip 3: Double chance (match) & 2nd half both teams to score - Draw/ Nice & Yes @ 4.60 with Betfred