Leicester’s Goalscoring Record Creates Intriguing Betting Opportunity

Leicester City have found it difficult to score goals in the Premier League since Ruud van Nistelrooy took over as manager.

To Win to Nil Market Odds Brighton 2.05 Liverpool 2.20

Leicester On Track to Break Premier League Record

Leicester's Premier League run this season may go down in history, but this time for the wrong reasons. Unlike the 2015/16 season, where Leicester miraculously won the title, it’s been quite the opposite year for the Foxes, who face imminent relegation.

Currently sitting in 19th place with 17 points, it’s not been the return to the top division that fans had hoped for. Recent performances have been dismal, as Leicester haven’t managed to score a goal in their last eight league matches.

With the current record set at nine games without a goal by Crystal Palace during the 94/95 season, Leicester are one game away from matching this infamous record, and two from breaking it. Leicester have two tough upcoming games away to Brighton and a home clash against league leaders Liverpool.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have failed to score in 10 of their last 11 matches, with the only exception being a 1-2 victory over Tottenham. Since the Dutch manager came in, Leicester have lost 15 league games, including their last eight in a row. They’ve won just one of their last 15 Premier League games.

Scoring goals has been a constant problem for the Foxes this season, with their top scorer, 38-year-old Jamie Vardy, netting just seven goals. As a team, Leicester scored the second-fewest goals in the division, with just 25 to their name.

The former Premier League champions have also conceded the second-highest number of goals, having let in 70 so far.

Can Leicester End Their Goalless Run?

Firstly, Leicester travel to Brighton, who are battling it out for a European place. Brighton have a strong home record, with six wins and six draws in 15 matches so far this season.

The Seagulls score 1.4 goals per game at home on average, while Leicester score just under one goal on average in their away games. Brighton have scored an average of 1.6 goals per game across 31 games played so far.

Leicester, meanwhile, have kept just one clean sheet the whole season and concede an average of 2.3 goals per 90.

Another goalless result for the Foxes is likely, which means a Brighton win to nil holds great value.

Probably the more difficult game of the two is against Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side have been outstanding all season and are currently 11 points clear of second-place Arsenal.

When Leicester last hosted Liverpool at the King Power, the Reds won 0-3. The Foxes have failed to beat Liverpool in their last six meetings.

Slot’s team have been by far the highest-scoring team in England’s top division, with 72 goals scored so far. This is an average of 2.3 goals per match.

Defensively, Liverpool have also been strong, with just 30 goals conceded all season. The Reds have kept the most clean sheets in the league with 13.

A Liverpool win seems highly likely. Another goalless game for Leicester could break the record and provide excellent value for bettors.