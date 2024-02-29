Lazio vs AC Milan Predictions: Milan to replicate recent head-to-head form

We share predictions and betting tips for Friday’s Serie A clash between Lazio and AC Milan, including 3.10 odds on the winning margin.

+

While Lazio are still firmly in this season’s Champions League, their participation in the next campaign is hanging in the balance.

After beating Bayern Munich in Rome two weeks ago, Maurizio Sarri’s men were brought down to earth by 2-1 losses to Bologna and Fiorentina within three games.

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tips

AC Milan to score more than one goal @ 1.43 with Betfred

AC Milan to win the match @ 1.47 with Betfred

Winning margin - AC Milan to win by one goal @ 3.10 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Losing to other teams challenging for European qualification doesn’t help their cause but they will have to change that if they’re to stake a claim for any continental football next season.

Next they must overcome AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday night. The Rossoneri have a chance to move within a point of second-placed Juventus with a win.

However, they dropped two crucial points at home to Atalanta last week, losing ground on the runaway champions-elect Inter Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s charges are also aware of the chasing pack that would love nothing more than a Lazio win on Friday night, which would reduce the deficit between these two to 10 points.

Happy away hunting

Strangely, AC Milan’s scoring record this season is far better away from home than at the San Siro.

Milan are the second-highest scorers in Serie A with 50 strikes to their name. 28 of those goals have come on the road at an average of 2.18 goals per game.

Their previous eight league games away from home have resulted in the Rossoneri scoring more than two goals. They’ve never blanked on their travels in Serie A and surely won’t start now.



With the likes of Olivier Giroud leading the scoring charts for Milan and supported by the likes of Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Milan are likely to score more than once.

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: AC Milan to score more than one goal @ 1.43 with Betfred

Overturning a winless run

The visitors go into this fixture with some sticky form. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Lazio may take heart from the fact that Milan were beaten 3-2 in the Europa League last Thursday by Rennes.

However, the Biancocelesti have only beaten Pioli’s troops once in their previous five head-to-heads (L4).

The last two meetings ended 2-0 to Milan but the corresponding fixture ended with a 4-0 win to Lazio.

With the hosts losing six of their 13 matches at home this term, a repeat of last January’s result is unlikely.

Lazio vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: AC Milan to win the match @ 1.47 with Betfred

A familiar scoreline

Of their 16 wins this term, AC Milan have won half of them by a single goal. Since they concede an average of 1.85 goals on the road, Lazio may snatch one back on Friday.

Four of Milan’s single-goal victories came on their travels this term. They’ve also left the Stadio Olimpico with a one-goal win margin in this exact fixture in 2022.

Both of Lazio’s last two losses have been by a 2-1 scoreline, a probable outcome on Friday night.