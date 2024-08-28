Our football expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Las Palmas vs Real Madrid in this Thursday's 5th round La Liga match at 9:30 PM.

+

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Las Palmas vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.39 on 10bet , equating to a 72% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 72% chance of the visitors winning. Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @1.69 on 10bet , indicating a 52% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 52% chance of the French forward scoring. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.56 on 10bet, representing a 63% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Las Palmas by a scoreline of 1-3.

Learn more about the 10bet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 10bet registration guide

Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid are back on the road midweek to face Las Palmas in round three of La Liga. After their disappointing 1-1 draw with Mallorca, the champions bounced back with a routine 3-0 victory against Valladolid.

The highlight of the match was Endrick scoring on his debut in the final few minutes. He is expected to be a key player to interchange with Kylian Mbappe throughout the campaign.

Las Palmas started their season with a 2-2 against Sevilla, before falling short to Leganes, losing 2-1 away from home.

Their record against Real Madrid is nothing to shout about, having lost the last four head-to-head matches.

The transfer window is reaching its final few days, and Manchester United are still chasing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Probable Lineups for Las Palmas vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Las Palmas in the "system of play."

Courtois; Garcia, Rudiger, Militao, Carvajal, Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Guler, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Cillessen; Munoz, Marmol, McKenna, Suarez, Rodriguez, Munoz, Ramirez, Moleiro, Marvin, McBurnie

Visitors to prove too strong

Real Madrid were flawless against Valladolid, especially in the second half as they wore down their opponents. After faltering against Mallorca in round one, this was the perfect response from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

With three different goalscorers in their last match, Real Madrid are certainly a team capable of spreading the goals amongst their squad: it’s far from a one-man band (we’ll get to Mbappe shortly).

Las Palmas have shipped in four goals in their opening two matches, and have yet to register their first victory. Heading into a fixture against Real Madrid with defensive issues is far from ideal.

Having beaten Las Palmas in their last four head-to-heads, this should be another comfortable victory for the champions.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @1.39 with 10bet

Mbappe’s time to shine?

The signing of the summer Kylian Mbappe scored on his Real Madrid debut against Atalanta in the Super Cup, but has yet to find the back of the net since.

It’s rare to see the Frenchman go two games without scoring, but perhaps he’s still finding his feet in his new environment.

However, averaging over 32 goals for the last four seasons, anyone would be foolish to write him off this early.

Facing a far-from-settled Las Palmas defence, expect the 25-year-old to receive plenty of opportunities on Thursday evening.

With Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Guler in behind, it’s a matter of time, and this looks like a good place to start for Mbappe.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @1.69 with 10bet

Goals on the menu

Real Madrid found their rhythm against Valladolid and they hope to maintain their goalscoring form as they head back on the road.

We’ve mentioned how vulnerable Las Palmas are defensively, which Real Madrid will aim to exploit at any given moment, but they’ve also scored three goals to date.

They also managed to score against Real Madrid last time out, and we must point out that over 2.5 goals have landed in four of their last five head-to-heads.

Whether Real Madrid score all three or Las Palmas continue to be a threat in front of goal, over 2.5 match goals looks appealing in this midweek fixture.