Kenya vs Senegal predictions: Senegal expected to bounce back

Our betting expert expects Senegal to dominate Kenya once again and register a morale-boosting victory in Turkey.

+

Best bets for Kenya vs Senegal

1x2 - Senegal

BTTS - No

Winning Margin - Senegal to win by 3+

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Kenya 0-3 Senegal

Goalscorers prediction: Senegal: Sadio Mane x2, Ismailla Sarr

Kenya are in a transition period with the national team. Coach Benni McCarthy selected several young players for this international break, focusing on the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Harambee Stars will jointly host the tournament with Tanzania and Uganda.

Since they won’t play in the next edition of the competition in Morocco, the following few international breaks are ideal for testing players. McCarthy faced some criticism for not including his more experienced players for this break, but he’s focusing on the future.

His side almost justified his decision in their last match against Equatorial Guinea. They were unfortunate to fail to score in that game, due to some poor finishing from the forwards. Ultimately, they lost 1-0 to a penalty decision that could have gone either way.

However, the Harambee Stars can look forward to testing themselves against one of Africa’s best football nations, Senegal. The Lions of Teranga are currently dispirited, having lost 2-0 to Brazil at the Emirates Stadium last week.

It was their first-ever defeat to the Selecao, which is a statement about their impressive ability against some of the world’s best. The West Africans played well, had 53% ball possession, and 11 shots at goal. Unfortunately, they only came close to scoring once, which is why they had an xG of just 0.80.

Probable lineups for Kenya vs Senegal

Kenya expected lineup: Omondi, R. Onyango, Otiende, Kibwage, Owino, Abuya, Nabwire, Lenkupae, Ayunga, Ogam, Muchiri

Senegal expected lineup: E. Mendy, A. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs, P.Gueye, I.Gueye, Ndiaye, I.Sarr, P.Sarr, Mane

Bafana Bafana’s historical dominance over Kenya

Senegal are undoubtedly disappointed to have lost their unbeaten record against Brazil. However, they have a chance to return to winning ways in this final international friendly during this break. Senegal were on a five-game winning run before last week’s defeat.

It’s worth noting that that was the West African’s first defeat inside 90 minutes across their last 10 outings in all competitions. With the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for next month, Pape Thiaw will surely want his side to head into that competition with confidence.

Defeating a Kenyan side that’s in transition is the perfect way to prepare. The Harambee Stars have lost their last two outings. Perhaps, more importantly, they’ve only won two of their last six games in all competitions and suffered four losses.

McCarthy’s men have never beaten Senegal in any competition since 1990. Even worse for Kenyan fans, they’ve yet to score against the Lions of Teranga, raising concerns about their ability to beat them.

Kenya vs Senegal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 Senegal

Kenyan struggles with attacking efficienc

In their last match, Kenya’s biggest problem was their lack of efficiency in the final third. Striker Jonah Ayunga spoke to the media after the game and alluded to the fact that he and the other forwards in the team were culpable of some poor misses.

The St Mirren forward had opportunities to score, but he missed too many chances, which increased the criticism regarding the removal of captain Michael Olunga. However, he managed to score, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Therefore, Kenya haven’t scored a goal in their last two outings. Additionally, their last four games only saw one team score. Meanwhile, Senegal have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches with African sides.

However, the fact that the Harambee Stars have never scored a goal against the Lions of Teranga suggests a clean sheet for Senegal.

Kenya vs Senegal Betting Tip 2:BTTS-No

Another clinical victory on the cards

Before that 2-0 defeat, Senegal were in perfect form. They ended their World Cup Qualification campaign by topping their group and were also extremely dominant in front of goal.

Thiaw’s men netted 22 goals in 10 games, which is an average of just over two goals per game. With the likes of Sadio Mane leading the line, it’s easy to see why they can cause severe problems for any defence.

They’ve scored 12 goals across their most recent four outings. With an average of three goals per game, the Lions are expected to score on Tuesday. Furthermore, they won their most recent meeting with Kenya 3-0 in the AFCON 2019.