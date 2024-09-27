Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns in for a surprise

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the massive PSL clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

+

It’s been eight years since Kaizer Chiefs last lifted a trophy that mattered, the South African league title. After several years of suffering, it appears it’s coming together at Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

The club appointed Nasreddine Nabi as the head coach in the off-season and the Tunisian has already started working his magic.

Fans of one of the biggest clubs in the country are expecting more from their team this year after missing out on a top-eight finish last term.

While they’ve started their Betway Premiership campaign with a bang, they welcome champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There were also changes in the technical team at Sundowns with Manqoba Mngqithi taking over from Rhulani Mokoena.

He was joined by Steve Komphela and Fabian Rolz as assistants, which some thought would be disruptive to their overall performances.

While it may have been the case early on, it now seems that Sundowns have also found their sweet spot, making Saturday’s fixture an enthralling one to watch.

Not as easy as years gone by

Sundowns have had an easy run at Chiefs in recent years. Masandawana won six of the last ten meetings across all competitions (D3, L1).

The corresponding fixture ended with a 5-1 hammering last term that shocked the Amakhosi fans, but this game should be different.

The Glamour Boys have made an excellent start to life under Nabi and won their opening two fixtures of the campaign.

They’re playing better football and the incomings in the form of Njabulo Blom, Bradley Cross, Inácio Miguel, Bongani Sam, and Gaston Sirino have already made a difference.

While everything suggests otherwise, we think Chiefs’ early momentum could carry them through this game and can secure them a point at the very least.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Kaizer Chiefs/ Draw @ 1.89 with Betway

Fire at the front

Sundowns are known for their attacking prowess and were the division’s top scorers last season.

They’ve already laid down a marker this term and are once again leading the scoring charts, albeit by one goal.

The Brazilians netted 14 goals in their last four games, making them likely to hit the back of the net here.

Meanwhile, Chiefs scored three after 23 minutes against Amazulu during the week, showing that they’re on fire up front.

Each of the last four head-to-heads saw both teams score on the day.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.05 with Betway

Finding the net

With an average of 3.5 goals per game in their recent four fixtures, Sundowns have a knack for finding the net.

Both of the host’s opening games produced over 2.5 goals on the day. In their head-to-head history, three of the last four meetings ended with more than 2.5 goals.