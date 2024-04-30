Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to secure seventh PSL title at Chiefs

We share predictions and betting tips for Thursday’s PSL match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

After their disappointment of being knocked out of the CAF Champions League last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Brazilians are mathematically one victory away from winning another DSTV Premiership title with six games to spare.

Rhulani Mokwena takes his charges to the FNB Stadium on Thursday night where Kaizer Chiefs await. The hosts would love nothing more than to halt the visitor’s celebrations.

However, the Amakhosi haven’t had a great season as they just crept up to eighth with a win last week, ending a five-game winless run.

The Glamour Boys need to finish in the top eight and with five games to go, they’re in complete control of their destiny.

Locking horns with a side that’s been invincible in the league all season won’t be easy for Cavin Johnson’s men but the home fans would hope that the tide has turned for them.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Under 2.5 goals

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal

Contrasting form

Despite crashing out of continental football last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns are in control of their domestic campaign.

They have yet to taste defeat this season and that record doesn’t appear to be in danger against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Tshwane outfit have had the better of Chiefs in four of their last five head-to-heads. The last time the Amakhosi beat Sundowns was back in 2021.

Additionally, the hosts have been horrendous this term, winning only half of the dozen league games at the FNB Stadium (D3, L3).

Johnson’s men won just one game in their last six, an indication of the Naturena outfit’s current form, which the visitors should capitalise on.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Slightly subdued

Sundowns’ goalscoring record away from home this season shows that they’ve been slightly subdued.

They’ve netted 14 goals in 10 games at an average of 1.40 goals per game compared to their home average of 2.15 goals per game.

Eight of their away dates saw less than 2.5 goals scored on the day. Meanwhile, 67% of the host’s home games produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Three of the last five PSL head-to-heads resulted in under 2.5 goals and considering the state of both teams, it’s not an unlikely scenario on Thursday.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

One goal to be the difference

Mamelodi Sundowns will likely claim their seventh league title in a row on Thursday night. Their most popular winning margin on the road this term is by a solitary goal.

Of their eight away wins, five have come by a one-goal margin while Chiefs have succumbed to their opposition on three occasions at home, all of them by one goal.

The previous three meetings between these two where there was a winner was won by a single goal, a likely outcome on Thursday evening at the FNB Stadium.