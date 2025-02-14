Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Predictions and Betting Tips: Chiefs are favourites to progress

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Nedbank Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

+

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Amakhosi but they find themselves in sixth position on the PSL log and within touching distance of third place.

The Nedbank Cup may prove to be the only opportunity that Nasreddine Nabi’s men have for genuine silverware this season to end their decade-long trophy drought.

The Glamour Boys entertain Chippa United on Saturday evening at the FNB Stadium in a quest to make the quarter-finals of the competition.

Chippa have been struggling this season, which is why they parted ways with former coach Kwanele Kopo in December last year.

Thabo September now has the responsibility of taking the Eastern Cape outfit into the next round of the Nedbank Cup by causing an upset this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Betting Tips

Matchbet & totals - Kaizer Chiefs & under 2.5 goals

Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal

Kaizer Chiefs clean sheet - Yes

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home domination

Chiefs have been in relatively good nick of late, winning three of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their only loss in that sequence came in the Soweto derby.

The Chilli Boy’s away form will concern September as they’ve only won one away league date in seven attempts. Their last five games returned two wins, two losses and a draw.

In the head-to-head record, the Amakhosi are dominating with three wins in the last six meetings. However, Chippa won twice in that run of games with one draw amongst it.

Interestingly, each of the last four matches between these clubs produced less than 2.5 goals. 69% of the visitor’s PSL matches this season ended with the same result.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & totals - Kaizer Chiefs & under 2.5 goals

A narrow win

Both of the Amakhosi’s last two victories against Chippa United have been by a one-goal margin. History suggests there won’t be a runaway winner in this fixture.

Additionally, the hosts have won four PSL matches in their backyard this season, all of them by a single goal with an additional two victories away from home, accounting for six of their total seven wins this term by one goal.

Supporting this theory is the losing margin record of the visitors. The Chilli Boys lost seven games in the league, five of those were by a solitary goal (71%).

Considering what’s at stake for these sides on Saturday, one goal could be the difference at the FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal

Nabi’s men have displayed defensive resilience in recent weeks, securing three clean sheets in their previous five outings (60%).

They can depend on Chippa United’s poor form in front of goal on the road this term to help them as they’ve only scored six goals in seven games for an average of 0.86 per game.

Chippa failed to hit the back of the net in 57% of their PSL matches giving Chiefs a fantastic chance at shutting them out despite having one of the worst defences in the division.

The Sowetan giants have kept a clean sheet against the Chilli Boys in three of their previous four meetings.