Juventus vs Inter Milan Predictions: Juve to Reignite Their UCL Hopes?

Our Juventus vs Inter Milan predictions focus on Juventus playing host to Inter Milan in Serie A. They aim to revive their Champions League hopes.

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus v Inter Milan

• Inter Milan to win at odds of 2.29 on Betway

• Lautaro Martinez as anytime goalscorer at 2.90 on Betway

• Draw or Inter Milan and over 1.5 goals at 1.83 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus have had a challenging season. Their recent victories over Empoli and Como secured back-to-back victories for only the third time this season. However, they have proven very difficult to beat.

The Old Lady have lost just one Serie A match in 24, but drawn more (13) than any other.

Inter, meanwhile, are having a fantastic campaign. They head to Juve knowing that if things go their way, they could leapfrog Napoli into top spot, plus they have been good away from home.

A surprise 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina was followed up by a strong win over Fiorentina, and they don’t tend to lose often.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Inter Milan

Juventus Expected Lineup: Di Gregario, Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Kelly, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez, McKennie, Yildiz, Kolo Muani

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer, Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

If Anyone Can Beat Juve, It’s Inter

As aforementioned, Juventus don’t lose easily. You have to rewind over a year to find their last Serie A home defeat. However, clean sheets have been harder to come by recently. On top of that, their opponents have the best away record in the division.

Juve were probably relieved when Marcus Thuram – Inter’s top scorer – limped off against Fiorentina in what was a real blow to Nerazzurri. However, reports in Italy have since suggested that the Frenchman will be fine, and he is due a goal or two after a mini drought. Lautaro Martinez isn’t in bad form either, but more on him later.

Prior to the Fiorentina defeat, Simone Inzaghi’s men had been 13 games unbeaten on the road – winning nine and keeping eight clean sheets. Bianconeri, meanwhile, have only managed two clean sheets in their last 12 across all competitions, and that is a stat Inzaghi will be eyeing.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Inter Milan to win at odds of 2.29 on Betway

Martinez Could Cause Real Problems

The goalscorer market for this one is interesting. You can get Randal Kolo Muani at 3.60 or his teammate Dusan Vlahovic at 3.75. However, Inter’s forwards are seen as the most likely to score, with Martinez (2.90) and Thuram (3.10) top of the pile.

Inter’s Argentine is placed there for a very good reason. His goal return in Serie A this season hasn’t been extraordinary, but since the turn of the year something has changed. With eight goals in his last 10 matches, the 27-year-old has shown how much of a threat he can be, and Juve’s backline will be wary.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Lautaro Martinez as anytime goalscorer at 2.90 on Betway

The Fortress of Juventus Stadium

Despite all the praise for Inter’s excellent season and Juve’s staggering campaign, it’s important to take note of the hosts’ defensive record. They have struggled in keeping clean sheets, but have still only conceded 21 league goals this season – second only to Napoli. They remain in fifth place, so this won’t be an easy match for either side.

Considering this, it might be worth hedging your bets when it comes to this one. Juventus have only won once against any of the current Serie A top six this season, but only lost to one of them. They have also scored in all of their last 11 league matches, home or away.

So far in 2024/25, 87% of Inter’s games have ended with over 1.5 goals, while Juve are at 79% in that regard. The Derby d'Italia isn’t known for being a particularly high-scoring affair, but a 4-4 draw when they met in October suggests that may have changed. If the hosts come out on top, a return to the UCL spots could be on the cards.