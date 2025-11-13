Japan vs Ghana predictions: Japan to brush past weakened visitors

With both teams already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, this promises to be a fascinating friendly, but Ghana are by no means at full strength.

+

Best bets for Japan vs Ghana

Japan -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with Betway

Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.00 with Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Japan 3-1 Ghana

Goalscorers prediction – Japan: Ueda x2, Minamino – Ghana: Semenyo

Japan lock horns with Ghana as part of this year’s Kirin Challenge Cup. It’s an opportunity for both nations to play an opponent that’s already qualified for next summer’s World Cup finals.

The Japanese national team are still soaking up the excitement of their friendly win over Brazil in October. Japan came from two goals down to win 3-2 and stun Carlo Ancelotti’s men. The win has seen Japan move inside the top 20 of the men’s world rankings.

Despite their victory over the Brazilians, Japan have only won one of their last four international friendlies. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to the USA, which was sandwiched by creditable draws against Mexico and Paraguay.

The Black Stars of Ghana travel to Toyota aiming to maintain their five-game unbeaten streak. They’ve also won their last three matches, keeping a clean sheet in all of these victories. However, those wins did come against Comoros, Central African Republic and Mali – three nations that are nowhere near the strength of the Japanese squad.

The biggest issue for Ghana’s boss, Otto Addo, is player availability. Several of his key attackers have been forced to drop out through illness or injury. The likes of Fatawu, Kudus, Paintsil and Jordan Ayew have all withdrawn.

Probable lineups for Japan vs Ghana

Japan expected lineup: Hayakawa, Watanabe, Taniguchi, Ju. Suzuki, Nakamura, Doan, Sano, Kamada, Kubo, Minamino, Ueda

Ghana expected lineup: Asare, Adjetey, Salisu, Peprah Oppong, Annan, Seidu, Sibo, Francis, Semenyo, Thomas-Asante, Sulemana

Backing Samurai Blue to win by two clear goals

The most recent meeting between Japan and Ghana was a friendly in 2022. The Japanese landed a comprehensive 4-1 victory. Although they are unlikely to win so convincingly here, the Samurai Blue can build on their exploits against Brazil.

Ghana's attacking and midfield absences are likely to have an impact. With Addo expected to shuffle his attack, bringing in squad options like Brandon Thomas-Asante, the visitors may struggle to be fully prepared for Japan.

Japan have won three of their last five home games by at least a two-goal margin. The betting markets believe there’s only a 44.44% chance of this happening on Friday. We believe this to be the value bet of our trio of Japan vs Ghana predictions.

Japan vs Ghana Bet 1: Japan -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Three or more goals expected here

Four of Japan’s last five international matches have featured three or more goals. Notably, four goals have been scored in 80% of their last five games. Yet, we can back over 2.5 goals at a probability of just 55.56% here.

The Samurai Blue have scored two or more goals in each of their last five games alone. That’s before taking into account Ghana’s own attacking prowess. Ghana have scored in each of their last nine games too.

With that in mind, taking the over 2.5 goals line seems like a safe play here, with Ghana’s second-string forwards keen to impress.

Japan vs Ghana Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with Betway

Both sides to get on the scoresheet

Japan have scored in seven of their last eight games, and the Black Stars have scored in their last nine matches. Yet, bizarrely, the betting markets are still giving us a 50% probability of both teams finding the net on Friday.

Admittedly, the Black Stars will be without the services of Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu and Jordan Ayew. However, their new call-ups will be doing all they can to impress Addo ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Although the Samurai Blue could eventually run out comfortable winners on Friday, it seems likely Ghana will get a consolation goal.