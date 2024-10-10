Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone Predictions: A big home win

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone ahead of their AFCON qualification match on Friday at 9 pm.

+

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Victory and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.65 on Betway , equating to a 60% chance of the hosts winning a high-scoring game.

, equating to a 60% chance of the hosts winning a high-scoring game. Ivory Coast Goals Band: 3+ with odds of @1.90 on Betway , indicating a 52% chance of the hosts scoring at least three times.

, indicating a 52% chance of the hosts scoring at least three times. Multi Goals: 3-5 with odds of @1.80 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for three, four or five goals being scored in the match.

Ivory Coast should be expected to win against Sierra Leone by a scoreline of 4-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the stage is set for another round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Ivory Coast prepare to host Sierra Leone at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro.

This match serves as the first of a double-header between the two sides, with a return fixture planned in Monrovia next Tuesday.

Both teams are vying for success in Group G, although their recent paths could not have been more different.

While Ivory Coast aim to assert their dominance in pursuit of a back-to-back AFCON title, Sierra Leone must revitalise their campaign and regain lost ground.

Probable Lineups for Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

The probable lineup for Ivory Coast in the "system of play."

Fofana; Singo, Ndicka, Bailly, Operi; Kessié, Fofana; Pepé, Krasso, Diallo; Diakité.

The probable lineup for Sierra Leone in the "system of play."

Kamara; Samadiya, Dunai, Kabia, Kakay; P Koroma, A Koroma, Sillah; Kargbo, Mustapha, Sullay Kaikai.

A masterclass performance

As reigning champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast began their journey to Morocco 2025 with authority, achieving two clear victories without conceding a goal.

Their triumphs over Zambia and Chad set the tone for their campaign, allowing them to sit comfortably atop Group G with six points. A third victory against Sierra Leone could almost seal their qualification and continue their journey in style.

Jean-Philippe Krasso, with his knack for finding the net, has been particularly instrumental, netting three times in the qualifiers and creating anticipation for another commanding performance.

Adding to the interest, Guy Stéphane Bédi's inclusion—coming as a replacement for the sidelined Sébastien Haller—injects fresh energy into the squad. Bédi’s recent form with FC San Pedro has been nothing short of stellar, further bolstering the attacking options for Faé’s side.

As the Ivory Coast take to its home turf, the atmosphere is expected to be electric, with fans longing for another masterclass in football from their champions.

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone Bet 1: Ivory Coast Victory and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.65 with Betway

Unbeaten record to continue

Coach Emerse Faé has cultivated an unwavering spirit within Les Éléphants, leading them to a stretch of 10 consecutive matches without defeat.

Their talent was evident in the recent friendly against Sierra Leone, where Ivory Coast emerged victorious with a commanding 5-1 scoreline.

This feat displayed not only their superior skill, but also the depth of talent within their squad.

The hosts’ tactical acumen lies in their ability to control the game—boasting an impressive 72% possession in their opening qualifiers.

This command over play allows them to dictate the tempo and exploit their opponents' vulnerabilities. Key players like Krasso and Reims’ forward Oumar Diakité are expected to spearhead their attack, blending pace with clinical finishing to break down the Sierra Leonean defence.

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone Bet 2: Ivory Coast Goals Band: 3+ @ 1.90 with Betway

Visitors’ plan will be damage limitation

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, face an uphill battle. Their campaign thus far has been marred by inconsistency, with just a single point from a goalless draw against Chad.

The Leone Stars' performance in international fixtures highlights their struggles, as they have secured just four victories in their last 20 appearances across all competitions.

Nonetheless, amidst these challenges, there lies a potential spark of revival in the form of young talent.

Hindolo Mustapha's rapid ascent symbolises hope for the visitors.

The young Crystal Palace Under-21 midfielder has proven to be a revelation, and his recent international debut was a shining moment, marked by a goal that highlighted his potential and determination.

Sierra Leone’s struggles on the road are well-documented; victories have been rare, with only two wins against lower-ranked sides like Somalia, São Tomé and Príncipe over the past two years.

Both teams are aware of the importance of goal difference, not only for confidence and momentum, but also for potential tiebreakers later in the qualifiers.