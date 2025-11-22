Inter vs AC Milan predictions: Another tight Derby della Madonnina

Milan are proving difficult to beat this season, and they are likely to frustrate Inter at the San Siro this weekend.

+

Best bets for Inter vs AC Milan

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Inter 1-1 AC Milan

Goalscorers Prediction - Inter: Lautaro Martinez - AC Milan: Rafael Leao

Inter Milan are at the top of the table as they host their bitter rivals this weekend, leading only by a goal difference. They’ve won 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions and are the best attacking team in Serie A, having scored 26 goals. However, they are not unbeatable, as they’ve lost three times this season.

Apart from a surprising defeat to Cremonese, AC Milan have been in formidable form so far. They’ve drawn more games than they would have preferred, but that aforementioned loss is their only one. However, I Rossoneri haven’t kept many clean sheets, so I Nerazzurri will be confident of scoring once or twice.

Probable lineups for Inter vs AC Milan

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Dimarco, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Bonny, Martinez

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi, Leao, Pulisic.

A fierce affair

The Derby della Madonnina is one of the most famous rivalries in the world, and the games often live up to the excitement. While their last meeting resulted in a shock 3-0 victory for AC, the previous six matches saw both teams score. Interestingly, despite Inter’s general dominance lately, they’ve struggled against their fiercest rivals.

Cristian Chivu has to make selection decisions following the impressive win over Lazio, with Marcus Thuram now back in action. However, Chivu may choose to use him as a substitute. Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries is a doubt due to an ankle injury but might recover in time to start, which would be a significant advantage for the hosts.

Additionally, the return of Christian Pulisic and Adrian Rabiot will help the visitors’ attack, and the combination of Pulisic and Rafael Leao promises strong attacking play. Five of Milan’s last seven games have seen both teams score, and this is expected to happen again at the San Siro.

Inter vs AC Milan Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Fireworks expected

All but one of the seven clashes between these two saw goals in both halves at the start of the 2023/24 season. Therefore, this fixture should be watched closely. Also, the home side will be seeking revenge after the 3-0 Coppa Italia defeat back in April that cost them a spot in the final.

Given Inter’s impressive scoring record this season, it’s hard not to see them find the net in this match. However, their opponents, while not as clinical, have failed to score in only one fixture across their entire campaign so far. It certainly seems like a game that will see plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.

Inter vs AC Milan Bet 2:A goal in both halves at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Inter’s main man

Inter's goals this season have been spread out among many different players. Across all competitions, 12 different players have scored, and the same number of players have contributed at least one assist. However, one fact remains: Lautaro Martinez is still the team’s leading scorer.

He’s the only Biscione player to have reached double-figure G/A so far, and his eight goals make him the top scorer. The Argentine has directly contributed to 13 in his 20 games against AC, as well, and he’ll be eager to add to that tally. It’s no surprise that he is the bookies’ favourite to find the net in this tie, but it would also not be surprising to see him provide an assist.