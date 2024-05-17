Inter Milan vs Lazio Predictions and Betting Tips: Record hunting Inter not ready to rest up

Predictions and betting tips for Lazio’s trip to Inter Milan in Serie A, including 7.80 odds on the last goalscorer of the game.

+

Despite already winning the Serie A title, Inter Milan are focused on breaking records this season. Last week they became the second team to win over 4,600 points in Serie A history.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Simone Inzaghi’s men will have another piece of history to create this weekend as a victory against Lazio at the San Siro will set a club record of 31 wins in a top-flight season.

The visitors head into this fixture full of confidence after their fortunes turned around since the introduction of Igor Tudor to the helm.

The Eagles seem invigorated and are on the verge of qualifying for the Europa League next season, which they can secure with an away victory on Sunday.

First half efficiency

It’s difficult to believe that Inter have only lost twice in the league this season, both defeats coming at the hands of relegation-threatened Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri are yet to head into the break on the wrong side in their last 20 Serie A matches at the San Siro.

Of their 18 games here, they’ve taken a halftime lead on 16 occasions, 10 being by a goal to nil (56%).

Eight of the last 10 meetings between these two produced exactly one goal in the first 45 minutes of the match.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tip 1: First half matchbet & totals - Inter Milan & under 1.5 goals @ 2.70 with Betfred

Second half setbacks

The end-of-season feeling could sweep Inter under their feet, although there was none of that in last week’s 5-0 thrashing of Frosinone.

They’ve drawn three games at home this term, something that Tudor’s men won’t be too disappointed with considering they have one more fixture after this weekend.

The club from the Italian capital have beaten Inter in two of the previous six meetings and they are on a run of six games without defeat across all competitions.

With the visitors playing for much more than Inter, a draw is a likely outcome. However, they should both find the net here, especially in the second half.

Inter scored 19 goals after the break at home and shipped nine of their 10 concessions beyond the 45th minute.

Meanwhile, the Eagles scored 52% of their goals on the road after halftime but conceded 71% (17) of their goals after the restart.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tip 2: Double chance (match) & 2nd half both teams to score @ 2.85 with Betfred

Late joy

The home side’s attacking talent is there for all to see. However, the main man for the visitors on Sunday will be Ciro Immobile.

With seven league goals in total, he is the club’s leading goalscorer in Serie A. Importantly, five of those goals have rounded off Lazio’s scoring on the day.

While he may not get ample chances against Inter, Immobile might get some joy late in the showpiece.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tip 3: Last goalscorer - Ciro Immobile @ 7.80 with Betfred