Bet on AFCON 2024 With Hollywoodbets - Our Guide for Bettors

Learn all the tips you need to wager with Hollywoodbets on the AFCON games in 2024 with our comprehensive betting guide. 18+, T&Cs apply

Hollywoodbets could be an ideal pick for punters who wish to engage in AFCON betting this season. So, keep reading to learn all about the AFCON offers from Hollywoodbets, betting markets, and more.

Bet on the AFCON 2024 with Hollywoodbets

Players interested in betting on the AFCON with Hollywoodbets can explore several ongoing promotions while the AFCON season runs. To begin with, you can claim the Soccer Money Back.

This bonus allows you to get ten times your stake back if the last selection of your multi-wager loses. Here is more information about the offer:

You will double your stake back up to R1,000 for a bet slip with eight or more games and minimum odds of 5/ 1.

for a bet slip with eight or more games and minimum odds of 5/ 1. For a slip with at least 11 selections and odds of 10/ 1 or higher, you will receive five times your stake back of up to R5,000.

When you place a wager with 15 or more selections and minimum odds of 25/ 1, you can get ten times your stake back of up to R5,000.

Additionally, you can explore the Soccer Bonus Bonanza. That way, you can receive a percentage bonus on your successful multiple bets.

The maximum you can get is R600,000 on a wager with 25 or more selections.

Hollywoodbets Odds for the AFCON

Odds for the AFCON aren't available yet. As soon as they will be out, we will update this section with the latest AFCON odds!

How to bet on AFCON with Hollywoodbets? Our 2024 Betting Tips

You can get ready for the approaching football tournament with these AFCON betting tips.

Familiarise Yourself With the Statistics

To begin with, you should get familiar with the results of the recent matches as well as the stats. You can make predictions about the upcoming games based on team and player performances.

Compare Odds

Never select the odds randomly. Instead, perform thorough odds research by comparing them across different betting types and choose more favourable odds.

Check Out Betting Predictions on the Site

This bookmaker provides plenty of betting information and tips, from results to football podcasts. You should get familiar with these details because they can help you make more informed wagering decisions.

Stay Up to Date With the News

Finally, keep track of the latest AFCON news. That way, you can find information about injured and absentee players, who will be on the reserve, and more.

These little details can significantly impact your betting decision.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON With Hollywoodbets?

This simple step-by-step guide reveals how to place a bet on an AFCON game on the Hollywoodbets site:

Firstly, visit Hollywoodbets and log in. Secondly, navigate to the sports page to place a pre-match wager or in-play section if you wish to bet on an ongoing game. Afterwards, choose the AFCON event you wish to bet on with Hollywoodbets. Then, select the preferred bet type and odds. Next, enter the desired stake amount. Finally, submit your bet slip.

AFCON 2024 Live Streaming on Hollywoodbets

Bettors will be happy to learn that this wagering site will offer streams for AFCON events. So, you’ll have a chance to follow the action on the platform while placing in-play bets.

Our Review

Players looking for the best AFCON betting sites should consider wagering with Hollywoodbets. This bookie will probably offer competitive odds across a variety of betting markets for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Additionally, you can explore the Soccer Bonus Bonanza and Soccer Money Back offer while the season runs. Another great thing is that you’ll be able to watch the African Cup of Nations live on the site as you place in-play wagers.

Hollywoodbets vs Betway - How to Choose for the AFCON?

Betway is another wagering website great for punters looking to bet on the African Cup of Nations. It will also provide competitive odds across a variety of football betting markets.

While Hollywoodbets has exclusive football promotions, you can participate in the Betway Jackpot when the season begins.

Unfortunately, players interested in the Betway AFCON betting options should know the brand doesn’t offer a live-streaming function. However, it compensates for this with the live game tracker.

Betting on the AFCON 2024 with Hollywoodbets - Our FAQs

Finally, take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about betting on the AFCON with Hollywoodbets.

Can I watch AFCON matches on Hollywoodbets?

Yes, the operator will offer the live-streaming service for AFCON events in 2024.

Does Hollywoodbets provide betting tips or resources for AFCON?

Yes, the bookie offers fixture lists, results, football guides, blogs, and weekly podcasts. All this can help you decide how to wager.

How can I contact Hollywoodbets customer support if I have issues with my AFCON bets?

You can reach out to them via phone (087 353 7634), email (HWHelpline@hollywoodbets.net), or find them on social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Which AFCON betting markets are available on Hollywoodbets?

Punters will have an opportunity to select all the popular markets, such as Double Chance, Correct Score, Handicap, and Both Teams To Score. In addition, you’ll have a chance to select more niche betting types like Highest Scoring Half, Total Corners, and MultiGoals.