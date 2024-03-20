Greece vs Kazakhstan Predictions: History and pedigree to take Greece through

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the European Championships playoff semi-final between Greece and Kazakhstan.

Winners of the 2012 European Championships Greece will be looking to get back to where they belong but they need to win their playoff battles.

Greece vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

The Sky Blues and Whites were ousted by France and the Netherlands who claimed the two automatic qualification spots in Group B of Euro 2024 qualifying.

They must now turn their attention to winning two playoff ties, first starting with Kazakhstan at the OPAP Arena in Athens on Thursday night.

If they can see off the Hawks, they will progress to face either Georgia or Luxembourg in the final playoff game in less than a week.

However, Kazakhstan aren’t pushovers as they’ve demonstrated in their group phase.

Magomed Adiyev’s men won six of their 10 fixtures, beating the likes of Finland and Denmark on their way to finishing fourth in the group, level on points with the Finns.

They’ve shown that they can cause an upset and will be aiming to dump the Greeks out of another major tournament and put themselves in line for a first Euro appearance.

A task too far

Greece boast a positive record against Kazakhstan, playing and winning all three meetings between the two.

The hosts have only lost once at home in the group stage, to the Netherlands, while they earned a 1-1 draw against France.

The Pirate Ship won four qualifiers in total with three of them seeing the Greeks win at both halftime and fulltime.

Considering their lack of experience in international football and this competition, overturning Greece may be a task too far for Kazakhstan.

Three of Kazakhstan’s last three qualifiers have seen the Hawks go into the break on the losing side, a possibility on Thursday night.

Decent attacking options

With both sides boasting decent attacks, there should be goals in this fixture. Kazakhstan's last four matches in this competition produced more than 2.5 goals on the day.

Meanwhile, when playing in Athens, Greece averages 2.25 goals per game and with Georgios Masouras scoring five times in the group stage, he will be a threat on Thursday.

For the visitors, Islam Chesnokov has been their main man as he’s scored twice in four appearances throughout the qualifiers.

Defensive weaknesses to address

While the visitors may not get the result on the night, they’re bound to make a fist of it in Athens.

Adiyev’s charges scored 16 goals in the group stage, averaging 1.60 goals per game. They’ve only failed to score in one of their 10 qualifiers this term.

However, their defence is leaky, conceding 12 goals in total at an average of 1.30 goals per game. Greece would enjoy that statistic since they scored 14 goals across eight qualifiers.

Gus Poyet will have to work on his side’s defensive weaknesses as they’ve shipped in at least a goal per game during their group qualifiers.