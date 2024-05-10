Granada vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Real’s rotation to still cause Granada problems

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Real Madrid’s trip to Granada.

Granada’s 3-0 defeat at Sevilla last week has them firmly staring down the barrel of relegation. The Andalusian club are sat 19th and six points away from safety.

Despite having four more fixtures in La Liga, their form doesn’t bode well for a late rescue mission.

To make matters worse, Granada welcome newly crowned champions Real Madrid to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos had an amazing week after claiming a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over Bayern Munich to book a spot in the Champions League final.

Real were gracious enough to decline being presented with the trophy on Saturday as it could see Granada relegated to the Spanish second tier.

While Carlo Ancelotti mentioned that he will field his strongest side to win the game, some of the superstars in the team will likely get a breather.

It allows some of the talented squad members a chance to showcase what they can do in a league match.

Granada vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz @ 2.15 with Betfred

Real Madrid total goals - over 3.5 goals @ 4.20 with Betfred

Total goals & both teams to score - over 2.5 & no @ 5.00 with Betfred

Squad rotation on the cards

Ancelotti has been giving the fringe members of his squad more game time in between Champions League games.

One of those who’s benefited from the heavy schedule is Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan midfielder has 10 goal contributions in 29 La Liga appearances.

Three of his last four competitive goals have opened the scoring for Real. He should start in an attacking midfield position in place of Jude Bellingham on Saturday.

Diaz is a candidate to find the net against an ailing Granada defence.

Granada vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz @ 2.15 with Betfred

A concerning trend for the hosts

Los Blancos are the most efficient side in La Liga, scoring 74 goals in total. On the road, they’re averaging 1.82 goals per game.

However, four of their last six visits to Granada saw the men from the Spanish capital score exactly four goals.

24% of Granada’s league games have seen five or more goals scored on the day. The visitors could be in the mood to put the cherry on top of their La Liga crown.

40% of Real’s fixtures have produced over three goals and they’re on a run of scoring at least once in their previous 22 league matches.

Granada vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Real Madrid total goals - over 3.5 goals @ 4.20 with Betfred

Defensive diligence

Apart from being lethal in the attacking third of the pitch, the visitors have been as diligent in defence.

They’ve only shipped 22 goals all season, 11 fewer than the next-best backline. Conversely, Granada have the second-worst defence in the division, conceding 64 goals this term.

José Ramón Sandoval’s troops failed to find the back of the net in 41% of their La Liga fixtures and they haven’t scored in three of their last five head-to-heads with Madrid.