Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Predictions and Betting Tips: The hosts to pile on the misery for Gallants

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tips

+

We share predictions and betting tips for Marumo Gallants’ trip to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership, including 2.42 odds on the total number of goals.

After surprising the PSL and Stellenbosch last weekend, the future appears bright for Golden Arrows.

Abafana Besthende narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish last season due to Polokwane City edging them out by a single point.

They host Marumo Gallants in Hammarsdale on Saturday afternoon to start their quest for a top-eight finish.

The visitors finished their season 11th in the National First Division but purchased Moroka Swallows’ PSL status, which is why they find themselves among the big boys.

Despite losing their opening game to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, they were certainly great value and went toe-to-toe with the Amakhosi.

Dan Malesela’s men face a tough trip to KZN where they will have to register a point at least, to usher in some confidence for the men from Bloemfontein.

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tips

Match result - Golden Arrows to win @ 2.02 with Betway

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.11 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.42 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

In fine form

Golden Arrows enter their first home PSL fixture in fine form. They haven’t lost a competitive match since their goalless draw with champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in May this year.

Mabhuti Khenyeza’s troops came away from Cape Town with a clinical 2-0 win over Stellenbosch to set the tone for their season.

It’s worth noting that the men from Lamontville have never lost a competitive football match to Marumo Gallants.

Four of the last six PSL head-to-heads resulted in victory for the hosts with the visitors only bagging two draws in that sequence of games.

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 1: Match result - Golden Arrows to win @ 2.02 with Betway

Goals expected at both ends

Arrows averaged a little more than a goal per game last season in the PSL. However, their defence took a beating as they conceded 44 goals in their 30 fixtures.

Before their clean-sheet victory last week, Arrows were involved in three consecutive games where the net rattled at both ends.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were excellent last week against Chiefs, stunning the Glamour Boys to take an early lead.

However, they could not hold onto the lead but they demonstrated their willingness to attack, a fact that could see both teams celebrate goals on Saturday afternoon.

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.11 with Betway

Everything but the kitchen sink

With both teams likely to score at least once, they might throw caution to the wind in the hunt for a winner.

Five goals were scored the last time these teams clashed, which could be an outcome in KZN at the weekend.

Including last week’s fixture, Arrows have only kept two clean sheets in their last 10 competitive games, indicating that Malesela’s men may get some joy here.

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.42 with Betway